Epic Games pays tribute to Fortnite players, community reacts positively 

Epic Games pays tribute to Fortnite players in the most wholesome way possible, and the community cannot get enough of it. It all has to do with a car that got stuck between two trees on January 16, 2024. It's unclear why, but it would seem that after initially hitting the tree and breaking it, for some reason, it glitched. As such, it respawned immediately, leaving the car stuck between two trees.

Both its occupants made their way out to inspect what had just transpired. Given that getting stuck between two trees is a rather wild predicament, they decided not to destroy them and record the incident instead. This not only caught the attention of the community, but of the developer as well.

Owing to this, Epic Games paid tribute to this moment and the players in the most wholesome way possible.

"Now your friend is canon in Fortnite's lore!"

Following the incident that occurred on January 16, 2024, Epic Games took note of it and decided to make Reddit user Highspeedfutzi and their teammate part of Fortnite's lore. As such, their actions are now part of the game's lore and will be remembered for years to come.

Akin to what was done to immortalize Chappadoodle, Epic Games added a wrecked car to the exact spot at which the incident had occurred. It is placed between those very two trees. While this is not a massive change to the map in any way, this subtle acknowledgment has the community praising the developer.

This is proof that Epic Games not only listens to the community but is actively a part of it as well. They check out posts on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter to see if anything catches their eye and can be implemented in-game.

Here is what a few users had to say about the incident:

As seen in the comments, the Fortnite community has been very receptive to this minor map change. While it does not affect gameplay in any way, it shows just how important the small things are.

Where to find the car between two trees in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

The car can be found just southeast of the Rebel's Roost. It is a Named Location and is visible on the in-game mini-map.

That said, be careful while exploring this area, as the dense forest makes for the perfect region to lay an ambush. If you do decide to try and find the wrecked car, it would be advisable to gear up beforehand.

