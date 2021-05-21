Fortnite Season 6: Every Exotic weapon & where to find them

Exotic weapons are the latest addition to the Fortnite arsenal. These weapons are rare and only available by interacting with specific NPCs.

Apart from their rarity, these weapons are more efficient than normal weapons. Due to these factors, gamers hold a strong affinity to exotic weapons.

Location of Exotic weapons in Fortite Season 6 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Gamers are having a tough time locating these weapons and some are not aware of all the exotic weapons available in Fortnite. This article will discuss the details of every exotic weapon in Fortnite Season 6 and reveal its location.

Fortnite Season 6: 7 Exotic Weapons and their location

This list reveals the details of all the exotic weapons found in Fortnite Season 6.

#1- The Dub

The exotic version of the Double Barrel Shotgun was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5. The Dub is efficient in close-range combat as it deals hefty damage.

The Dub in Fortnite Season 6 has a DPS of 228 and deals 120 damage. It takes 2.7 seconds to reload.

(Image via Epic Games)

Loopers can get hold of The Dub by interacting with the Burnout NPC located at Steamy Stacks. Gamers need to pay 600 Gold Bars to get hold of the Exotic weapon in Season 6. However, this weapon has been vaulted by Epic.

#2- Shadow Tracker

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the Shadow Tracker is an exotic version of the Suppressed Pistol. The Shadow Tracker is an absolute favorite, as it can expose opponents' location. Hitting one opponent with the Shadow Tracker will mark every squad member's location.

The exotic pistol uses light ammunition and takes a mere 1.3 seconds to reload. A DPS of 195.7 along with 29 damage per shot.

The Shadow Tracker Exotic weapon is available with Power Chord NPC in the Apres Ski. Gamers can obtain this weapon by trading 400 Gold bars in Fortnite.

#3- Hop Rock Dualies

Another pistol on the list of exotic weapons, the Hop Rock Dualies, is the exotic version of the dual pistols. The exotic pistol has 170 DPS and deals 43 damage per shot to the opponent. It takes 2.7 seconds to reload the weapon and uses medium ammunition.

Gamers can head towards the Durr Burger in Fortnite to interact with the Gutbomb character. Hop Rock Dualies will be available in exchange for 500 Gold bars.

#4- Chug Cannon

Gamers will vividly remember the Bandage Bazooka which was used to heal members of the squad. Chug Cannon is an exotic version of the Bandage Bazooka. Gamers can fire this weapon at themselves and other squad members to increase their health. It takes 20 seconds to replenish after it has been fired.

The Chug Cannon is the new best healing item in Fortnite.



Here's how to get it:https://t.co/3n4Qnh937f — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) February 2, 2021

Chug Cannon can be purchased from Slurp Jonesy located at Slurpy Swamps. Gamers will need to pay 600 Gold bars to get it.

#5- Marksman Six Shooter

The Marksman Six Shooter was added in Season 6. The Dub was vaulted following its inclusion in the game. The exotic pistol has two firing modes.

The Marksman Six Shooter is efficient when hip-fired. It has 120 DPS and 24 damage per bullet.

The "Exotic Marksman Six Shooter" was added this update!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/gwXQi55t3w — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 11, 2021

The Exotic Marksman Six Shooter takes 2.1 seconds to reload and uses medium ammunition. It can be obtained by interacting with the Deadfire character found in the Sheriff’s office near Lazy Lake. Loopers will need to pay 400 Gold bars to get hold of this latest Exotic weapon.

#6- Grappler Bow

Grappler Bow, another addition to the Fortnite arsenal in Season 6, uses a targeting system to fire arrows towards opponents. Loopers can fire only one arrow at a time, and it deals a DPS of 89.

An elegant form of travel, perfect for a primal age.



Find Lara Croft on the Island to get this Exotic Weapon! pic.twitter.com/kEYwvsvAER — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2021

The Grappler Bow takes 1 second to reload and is very handy for mid and long range duels. Gamers can get the Grappler Bow for 500 Gold bars from Lara Croft NPC in the Stealthy Stronghold.

#7-Unstable bow

The Unstable Bow performs similarly to the Grappler Bow in Fortnite. Even in terms of statistics, the two are similar as the Unstable Bow deals 89 damage per shot and takes 1 second to reload.

The characteristic feature of the Unstable Bow is that it will change its form every time it is shot. The Unstable bow can change into the Primal Flame Bow, the Primal Stink Bow, the Mechanical Explosive Bow or the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

Interacting with the Rebirth Raven NPC near Fort Crumpet in Fortnite will give loopers the opportunity to obtain the Unstable Bow for 500 Gold Bars.