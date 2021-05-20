Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Medieval ‘Knights’ Theme, Wonder Woman skin and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is expected to roll out on June 8th. Recently it was revealed that Epic Games is working on the v17.10 update for the upcoming season.

Data miners have revealed that Fortnite Season 6 will receive a final v16.50 update in the coming weeks. The v16.40 update brought a lot of new challenges and cosmetics for players.

v16.50 has been added to the staging servers, expect it next week! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 18, 2021

The v16.50 update is expected to bring some in-game rewards and cosmetics. However, players are more curious about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and what awaits them in the new chapter.

YouTuber TheCampingRusher revealed some Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 secrets in his recent video.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Medieval theme and Wonder Woman Skin

It was recently revealed that Epic Games is working on v17.10 update. This update will mark the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the contents of Season 7. Data miners have been working efficiently to extract information related to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

One of the biggest speculations in the Fortnite community is regarding the theme in Season 7. Various Fortnite leaks indicate that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will feature a Medieval theme.

The v16.30 update introduced the Knights of the Food Court bundle. The Dread Knight and Potassium Peelus Knight themed skins were also introduced in the game. All of these medieval cosmetics are a strong indication that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will feature the Medieval Knights theme.

Data miners have also revealed an in-game file termed as the “Sandbox”. This specific file contains various props and terrains which are larger than the normal structures.

The items also indicated increased spawn of bows and the presence of an anvil. In the Medieval ages, bows were the primary weapons. It should be noted that in Season 6, players experienced that bows were upgraded to be the meta-weapons in the game.

There was a new umap/terrain added this update codenamed "SandBox", it has some bows spawns and the trees/props in it are bigger than normal.. it also has some weird thing to spawn random objects with a seed..



Huge thanks to @gameshed_ for the getting last 3 images in Blender! pic.twitter.com/1z6U3zCu1V — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

All these instances provide a strong alibi that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will feature a Medieval theme.

TheCampingRusher stated that popular data miner ShiinaBR revealed that a Wonder Woman skin could be added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The information was originally leaked by FNinformation on Twitter.

RUMOR: A Wonder Woman skin could(!) be added to the game in Season 7, according to @FNinformation!



A source who has provided him with accurate information in the past told him about it!



Donald Mustard has also teased a Wonder Woman skin in the past! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021

It should be noted that Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, has teased the Wonder Woman skin in the past.

Following the Fortnite leak which revealed the Wonder Woman skin, players and fans wondered whether the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be DC themed or not. ShiinaBR has revealed that she believes the Battle Pass is not likely to be DC themed.

About the thoughts some people have after the possible Wonder Woman leak:



As far as I know, the Battle Pass will most likely not be DC-themed, so it won't be similarly structured to Season 4's Marvel Battle Pass! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 18, 2021

Epic has achieved immense success with the Marvel collaboration. However, the Fortnite community has been vocal about their preference to have custom built Battle Passes.

TheCampingRusher believes that this could be one of the reasons for not implementing the DC themed Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.