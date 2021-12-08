Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Leak so far: Dinosaurs, Gears of War skin, WinterFest 2021 and more

With the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, a ton of leaks have also surfaced. From the looks of it, the current season is going to get much better in the upcoming weeks.

Collaborations, events, and new gameplay mechanics have been discovered in the game files, and here's everything players need to know about them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 to introduce four types of monsters

During Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, HYPEX teased an in-game file called Big Butter Cake without any context. After the release of Chapter 3, the leaker revealed that Big Butter Cake is the monster that was showcased in the trailer.

Now, Shiina has claimed that there will be four different types of ButterCake monsters.

(Huge thanks to There will most likely be four different types of Dinosaurs coming to the game, as the files mention four different "ButterCake" variants (Codename for Dinosaurs)(Huge thanks to @XTigerHyperX2 @FunGamesLeaks for the information, drop them a follow!!) There will most likely be four different types of Dinosaurs coming to the game, as the files mention four different "ButterCake" variants (Codename for Dinosaurs)(Huge thanks to @XTigerHyperX2 & @FunGamesLeaks for the information, drop them a follow!!) https://t.co/wLTFLQ0ouI

A few weeks ago, a Reddit insider teased that rideable monsters will be present in Fortnite during Chapter 3. While monsters are now finally evident in the files, it is unknown if they'll be ride-able or not.

Shiina also believes that monsters will be added to the map latest by Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Dinosaurs will be added to the game by week 7 at the latest. Dinosaurs will be added to the game by week 7 at the latest. https://t.co/bj5bblW70K

When will Gears of War skins arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop

Fans of Gears of War are eagerly waiting for Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz in the Item Shop. Both characters from the popular video game franchise were teased in the Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer.

As per HYPEX, the shop notifications for the Gears of War crossover will go live on December 10. The Delta-One set, which contains the Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz outfits will remain live for two days and leave the shop on December 12.

"NEW IN GAME: Fortnite - Delta-One Set"

"Legendary heroes Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz bring the unique skills of Delta-One to the Island - available now!" New Shop Notification, set to go live tomorrow!"NEW IN GAME: Fortnite - Delta-One Set""Legendary heroes Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz bring the unique skills of Delta-One to the Island - available now!" https://t.co/JYGqUhjuiw

WinterFest 2021 leaks

The Fortnite map Artemis currently has a massive region that is buried under snow. This is in accordance with the upcoming WinterFest 2021 event that most players are excited about.

WinterFest 2019 is arguably the best event in Fortnite's history, and Epic Games is planning to make an even bigger impact this year.

An updated version of the Crackshot Cabin has already been added to the map and leakers have found quest tags in the files as well.

The quest tags mention bushes, snowmen, planes, Icy Feet, Crackshot Cabin, and more. Hence, players are expecting WinterFest 2021 to be more entertaining than ever.

A wide range of frosty skins will be available during WinterFest 2021, and Arctic Slone is undoubtedly the most popular name on the list so far. Fans are also anticipating frozen cosmetics of characters such as Midas, Renegade Raider, Peely, Agent Jonesy, and more.

Versace ⛄ @ITISVersace I'm telling you this year's winterfest cosmetics are going to slap. I'm telling you this year's winterfest cosmetics are going to slap. https://t.co/MAzUojiNJf

Following WinterFest 2021. the snow will melt from the island and another version of the map has been spotted by leakers.

However, players will experience new content when the snow melts. Tilted Towers will also become available as the OG POI is currently buried under snow.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz After the winterfest, snow will melt sadly. Imo snow biome should stay just like desert biome map looks more colorful and fun, i made quick image for it After the winterfest, snow will melt sadly. Imo snow biome should stay just like desert biome map looks more colorful and fun, i made quick image for it https://t.co/byg6fAd0gU

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has turned out to be everything that players asked for. The Matrix collaboration is on its way, and loopers should buckle up for a great linup in the Item Shop in the near future.

