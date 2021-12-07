Fortnite Chapter 3 leak reveals new massive wildlife arriving soon

The huge creature showcased in the trailer has become a key talking point in Fortnite Chapter 3. Even though it looks more like a prehistoric salamander, the community has labeled it as a dinosaur.

According to leaks, the official file name for the new creature is 'Butter Cake'. By the looks of it, they will be larger than vehicles in-game. However, as of now, nothing else is known about them.

What are 'Butter Cakes' and why are they buried under snow?

Based on speculation, these creatures could be ancient reptiles. Given that the island has been isolated for so long, they may have evolved to become giants. Without the Imagine Order interfering in affairs, they grew unhindered.

Still, it's unknown why they buried themselves underneath the snow. If they are indeed reptiles, perhaps the developers wanted to mimic the natural process of brumation. When the snow melts, these giants will emerge.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The Dinosaurs that we saw in the Chapter 3 trailer and the keyart are currently in hibernation under the snow it seems like! The Dinosaurs that we saw in the Chapter 3 trailer and the keyart are currently in hibernation under the snow it seems like! https://t.co/yAhuUNXRYR

Will these creatures be friend or foe in Fortnite Chapter 3?

It's hard to answer this question at the moment. However, given that they don't look like 'gentle giants,' they will probably attack players on sight. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

In addition to normal melee damage, they may even do elemental damage. It would be interesting if this turned out to be the case. However, what would be most fascinating is if players could ride them into battle.

Are these the rideable creatures that were rumored to be added in-game?

ɹǝdɐǝꓤƃuᴉƃɐꓤǝɥꓕ @theragingreaper @ShiinaBR @GranbeFN @NotFuryFN



This is just huge so you can actually see the feature to advertise ch3 @Rezztro I doubt they'd make an animal that huge, especially since your going to be able to ride these...This is just huge so you can actually see the feature to advertise ch3 @ShiinaBR @GranbeFN @NotFuryFN @Rezztro I doubt they'd make an animal that huge, especially since your going to be able to ride these...This is just huge so you can actually see the feature to advertise ch3

While Fortnite leakers are yet to divulge information regarding the same, the community is hopeful. These creatures seem to be the perfect size to serve as battle mounts.

Much like how vehicles need fuel, perhaps players will have to feed them meat to get them to move. This would make for a cool new mechanic in-game and add more dynamics. Additionally, riding into battle on a ferocious creature would be a sight to behold.

Speaking of ferocious, is there a bigger version of the creature as well?

Shiina @ShiinaBR @GranbeFN @NotFuryFN



pointed out to me that it's probably the mother or so of the smaller dinosaurs. @Rezztro Yeah, but this one is way smaller, the one I posted is as big as the POIs lmao @NotFuryFN pointed out to me that it's probably the mother or so of the smaller dinosaurs. @GranbeFN @NotFuryFN @Rezztro Yeah, but this one is way smaller, the one I posted is as big as the POIs lmao@NotFuryFN pointed out to me that it's probably the mother or so of the smaller dinosaurs.

According to numerous leakers, it would seem that a larger variant of this creature exists somewhere on the island. Based on speculation, it may be the mother of the smaller ones.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, without further information, it may very well be mere artwork for Fortnite Chapter 3. Given that the developers love teasing fans, perhaps this may end up as nothing more than an Easter egg.

Edited by Saman