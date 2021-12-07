Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks: New Zeppelin aircraft, massive dinosaurs, Tilted Towers, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here with new maps, weapons, sliding mechanics, and more. However, this is just the beginning of a new chapter and a ton of new content is yet to arrive.

Leakers, as usual, have started discovering upcoming features, and from the looks of it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is about to get even better in a few weeks.

Zeppelin aircraft and rideable monsters will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

As per HYPEX, Epic Games is currently working on a Zeppelin aircraft. The massive rigid airship will most likely be released in Season 1 or 2.

Having said that, there's no information on the purpose or working of the aircraft yet.

Another upcoming feature that caught the attention of leakers and players is Dinosaurs. Apparently, huge dinosaurs will be added to the Fortnite map soon, and there's plenty of evidence to support these claims.

A credible insider on Reddit who was also responsible for leaking the Naruto crossover, Seven's POI in Chapter 3, and the return of Mechs, had also mentioned that rideable monsters would soon be a part of Fortnite.

While all the events teased by the insider have taken place, only the arrival of rideable monsters is pending.

- Skins of all Suicide Squad members (Unsure if this is still happening) Everything the Reddit insider said (until August) that still needs to happen:- "The Seven" POI in Chapter 3- Naruto Kunai Weapon (His Mythic)- Mechs Return (Happening soon)- "Huge rideable monsters"- Skins of all Suicide Squad members (Unsure if this is still happening)

The likes of Shiina have sighted a giant dinosaur in the Season 1 key art. These have been spotted in other pictures as well, adding to the likelihood of them getting added to Fortnite soon.

(Noticed by @Rezztro) NEW GIANT DINOSAUR COMING SOON? 👀I'm not sure how many already noticed this, but on the Season 1 Key Art, we can see a huge dinosaur!A similar dinosaur has already been spotted in another picture, but this one is WAY bigger than the other!(Noticed by @NotFuryFN NEW GIANT DINOSAUR COMING SOON? 👀I'm not sure how many already noticed this, but on the Season 1 Key Art, we can see a huge dinosaur!A similar dinosaur has already been spotted in another picture, but this one is WAY bigger than the other!(Noticed by @NotFuryFN & @Rezztro) https://t.co/3UfahYCzq7

Lastly, HYPEX revealed that the Big Butter Cake, found in leaked files, is the name for the dinosaur that was seen in the Chapter 3 leaked trailer.

The monster is currently buried under snow, but players can expect the snow to melt in the coming weeks.

The giant monster spotted by Shiina might be the mother dinosaur because it is as big as a POI. On the flip side, the small monster named "Butter Cake" should be rideable.

When will Tilted Towers return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Tilted Towers is present in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, but players can't land on the OG POI since it's buried under snow.

However, players won't have to wait for more than eight weeks to land at Tilted Towers. One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 8 requires loopers to eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers, which implies that the POI will be available before or during Week 8.

(Thanks to TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) TILTED TOWERS WILL BE 100% BE BACK BY WEEK 8!! 🔥This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/gEZP0gdx4J

It won't be an overstatement to say that the best is yet to come in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. From rideable monsters to The Matrix collaborations, loopers have a lot of content to look forward to.

