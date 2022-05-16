Everything known about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will soon receive its final update as the community prepares for the inception of Chapter 3 Season 3. The brand new season will obviously have a new theme, crossovers, Battle Pass, and features. This explains all the hype surrounding it.

As of now, not a lot of leaks and rumors regarding Chapter 3 Season 3 have surfaced. Some crossovers like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones are expected to take place, but there's been no confirmation from the developers on that front.

With that in mind, here's everything known so far about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Loot Lake might see a ton of changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The IO Blimp near Tilted Towers has finally crashed in Loot Lake, and leakers have revealed that two chests will spawn there. This means that the POI will undergo significant changes, and the water level will drop.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Tilted Towers Blimp has crashed into loot lake, and we're in the last stage of the map's territories. Now we wait for the next update The Tilted Towers Blimp has crashed into loot lake, and we're in the last stage of the map's territories. Now we wait for the next update 👀 https://t.co/VH1nmMaBQu

The Origin's voice files have further disclosed that something heinous is hidden under Loot Lake, and it is most likely Dr. Slone's Doomsday Machine. If the device is activated during the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, Loot Lake will turn to dust within seconds. This is why Loopers should expect a different version of Loot Lake in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite Map Drawings @FNmapDrawings #Fortnite



Did you know? That when buildings are untextured like this in a certain area it means it’s going to change. This basically confirms that the Dooms Day Device is going to appear at the middle of Loot Lake on Tuesdays update or later in the week! Did you know? That when buildings are untextured like this in a certain area it means it’s going to change. This basically confirms that the Dooms Day Device is going to appear at the middle of Loot Lake on Tuesdays update or later in the week! #Fortnite Did you know? That when buildings are untextured like this in a certain area it means it’s going to change. This basically confirms that the Dooms Day Device is going to appear at the middle of Loot Lake on Tuesdays update or later in the week! https://t.co/rDYvENteqw

On an additional note, it's also worth noting that the Cattus Monster hasn't returned yet. At the outset of Chapter 3, Dr. Slone began her research on the Devourer landmark, and everyone assumed that she would resurrect the Cattus monster.

As the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 draws near, the monster is yet to appear. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Devourer from Chapter 1 made a return in Chapter 3, as there's a POI named Cattus Cave in the files as well.

Fortnite Storyline Explained @StorylineLoreFN

"DDMachine"

Darth Vader

Indiana Jones

Cattus Cave (Maybe)

Waterfall (Most likely Loot Lake or Command Cavern)

Seven Guards will still be here

#Fortnite S3 Leaks:"DDMachine"Darth VaderIndiana JonesCattus Cave (Maybe)Waterfall (Most likely Loot Lake or Command Cavern)Seven Guards will still be here S3 Leaks:"DDMachine"Darth VaderIndiana JonesCattus Cave (Maybe)Waterfall (Most likely Loot Lake or Command Cavern)Seven Guards will still be here#Fortnite

Last but not least, prominent leaker Shiina has confirmed that Darth Vader will be a boss during the next Fortnite season. And while some players are still celebrating Vader's imminent arrival, others are expecting to see the boss come with Fortress Vader as a named location.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Upcoming collaborations that we already know of:



- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Later this season)

- Darth Vader (Season 3)

- Indiana Jones (Season 3)

- Doom Slayer (Unknown release date)

- Family Guy (Unknown release date)

- Fall Guys (Unknown release date) Upcoming collaborations that we already know of:- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Later this season)- Darth Vader (Season 3)- Indiana Jones (Season 3)- Doom Slayer (Unknown release date)- Family Guy (Unknown release date)- Fall Guys (Unknown release date)

What cosmetics should players expect from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

It is too early to talk about the Season 3 Battle Pass. However, crossovers like Indiana Jones have been teased by Donald Mustard himself. Moreover, the Zero War comics should bring several new Marvel characters with them.

Therefore, the following cosmetics might become a part of the Item Shop during Chapter 3 Season 3:

Indiana Jones

Darth Vader

Hellcat

Silk

Captain Carter

Hulk (Joe Fixit style)

Iron Fist

Shuri

Falcon

Spider-Man 2099

Chapter 3 Season 2 has been a massive hit, and Epic Games would love to continue the momentum with Chapter 3 Season 3. A balanced approach that focuses on map changes, weapon updates, weapon tuning, crossovers, authentic skins, and storyline development can certainly help the devs in doing so.

