Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map changes, Sideways weapons, new NPCs, cosmetics and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just gotten started, and with the plethora of changes and additions made in-game, players are going to have a hard time taking it all in at once.

This article includes all the major changes, additions and tidbits of information that returning players and newcomers to the game can read to get themselves up to speed with the latest happenings.

Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/3xczBYKmBJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything new in-game

1) Map changes

Given how the end of season event played out, there was never a doubt that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would have some map changes. However, by the looks of it, there's going to be more than one map.

According to leakers, there will be two distinct maps for players. One will feature a normal map with broken pieces of the Mothership, damaged POIs and the like. While the other map will feature the Sideways region. In theory, players will be able to visit both of these maps during a match.

#Fortnite Season 8 Map Info 🗺️



The map might not be as damaged as you think but this Season the "Sideways" reveals the impact from the mothership damage.



So essentially we have 2 maps this season, Once we enter the Sideways portal the map will appear differently pic.twitter.com/0Bxa19S43h — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) September 13, 2021

In addition to the two new maps for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a brand new Lobby Island has been added as well. Small chunks of the Mothership can be seen scattered about.

The Season 8 Lobby Island! pic.twitter.com/MCB4d9FLb8 — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks (@InTheShadeYT) September 13, 2021

2) Sideways weapons and crafting

The developers have introduced something called "Sideways Weapons" in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Based on the information on Epic Games' blog, players will be able to enter the Sideways and obtain these powerful weapons. They can also be upgraded during a match.

NEW WEAPONS:



- Sideways Rifle

- Sideways Minigun

- Sideways Lightblade pic.twitter.com/n02gqp4YeU — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 13, 2021

In addition to the Sideways weapons, other weapons/items such as Port-a-Portals, Shockwave Launchers, Symbiotes and even the Flight-Knock Pistol have been added to the game.

Aside from the brand new loot pool, players will also be able to craft a myriad of weapons using old and new crafting materials, which they will be able to collect by looting.

When servers go up; you'll be able to craft the following items:



- Sideways Minigun

- Sideways Rifle

- Charge Shotgun

- Suppressed Assault Rifle

- Rapid Fire SMG



The following items have support for crafting but aren't enabled:



- Sideways Scythe

- All of the Snipers — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

You can craft a Charge Shotgun with 1 Nuts n Bolts & a Pump Shotgun! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

3) New NPCs

Although only a handful of new NPCs have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's map, there are 37 in total that have been decrypted by leakers. Here is the complete list:

Wraith

Llana

Tsuki

Toona Fish

J.B. Chimpanski

Sorana

Sledgehammer

Shadow Ops

Scuba Jonesy

Rust Lord

Raven

Rainbow Racer

Ragsy

Charlotte

The Prisoner

Pitstop

Penny

Nitehare

Moisty Merman

Malcore

Madcap

Kitbash

Hush

Hollowhead

Grim Fable

Torin

Ember

Dusk

Kor

Dark Jonesy

Fabio Sparklemane

The Brat

Birthday Brigade Ramirez

Big Mouth

Baba Yaga

Dire

Eight ball

ALL NPCs added in 18.00 pic.twitter.com/fT0a1r8u4t — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) September 13, 2021

4) Cosmetics and secret skins

The cosmetics for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass look extremely well detailed, and one of them even comes from the concept artist, kitsunexkitsu, who created Marigold. Here is the list of new skins:

Torin

Carnage

Fabio Sparklemane

J.B. Chimpanski

Toona Fish

Kor

Charlotte

U

Doombot Agent (Two variants)

In addition to the new skin, a secret skin is also included in Fortnite Season 8's Battle Pass. Much like last season, it should be unlocked shortly.

5) The Foundation

Following the destruction of the Spire in Fortnite Season 7, The Foundation was tossed into the ocean, never to be seen again. This member of The Seven finally made his comeback appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Story Trailer.

However, players shouldn't have high hopes about seeing him in-game until at least the end of the current season, or perhaps even toward the season of Chapter 2 itself.

6) Punchcards

A fan favorite feature known as Punchcards has finally returned to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can earn vast amounts of experience points by completing the challenges associated with them.

7) Wildlife

To accompany the ominous theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, crows have been added to the game. They are the first flying animals to be featured in Fortnite. According to HYPEX, another larger flying creature is also set to be added to the game, but a timeline has not been provided for the same.

Crows are gonna be the first flying animals in Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/WaVviSbZpW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

Speaking of wildlife, it would seem that raptors have been added back in-game. These creatures were by far the deadliest animals on the map as they could outrun players and even open doors to enter buildings. It will be interesting to see how they affect gameplay this season.

Raptors have returned and Shadow Stones have been unvaulted with the release of season 8! pic.twitter.com/FXtenIXQqc — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) September 13, 2021

8) Miscellaneous

A new and improved version of the Mounted Turret has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Dubbed the Mounted Turret Mark II, this fixed weapon will be used a lot in-game by players in the days to come.

New Mounted Turrtet Mark II! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4iQL9telOn — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News (@Kraypex) September 13, 2021

After months of waiting, the Madcap set was finally decrypted, and to add a cherry on top, the NPC was even added to the game. According to leakers, the cosmetic set should be added to the Item Shop soon.

Just now the Madcap set was FINALLY decrypted after a Year and a half!



Expect him to release soon pic.twitter.com/4iFISEer4g — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 13, 2021

In addition to Madcap, madness has ensued on the island since the Mothership crashed. Alongside dozens of cubes, a golden one has also landed on the island. At the moment, it's unclear what this new cube variant will do in-game.

Current location of the Golden Cube pic.twitter.com/ZhWTGq4Fly — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) September 13, 2021

9) Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end date

Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just begun, an end date for the season has also been announced. According to HYPEX, the season will end on 5 December 2021.

Season 8 is set to end on December 5th, timing Season 9 with Christmas! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

Also Read

Given that the holiday season will begin in December, Epic Games will probably begin rolling out Fortnite Season 9 on December 5 itself. Judging by how smoothly these past few seasons have gone, delays seem unlikely.

Edited by Sabine Algur