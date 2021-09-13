Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map changes, Sideways weapons, new NPCs, cosmetics and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just gotten started, and with the plethora of changes and additions made in-game, players are going to have a hard time taking it all in at once.
This article includes all the major changes, additions and tidbits of information that returning players and newcomers to the game can read to get themselves up to speed with the latest happenings.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Everything new in-game
1) Map changes
Given how the end of season event played out, there was never a doubt that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would have some map changes. However, by the looks of it, there's going to be more than one map.
According to leakers, there will be two distinct maps for players. One will feature a normal map with broken pieces of the Mothership, damaged POIs and the like. While the other map will feature the Sideways region. In theory, players will be able to visit both of these maps during a match.
In addition to the two new maps for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, a brand new Lobby Island has been added as well. Small chunks of the Mothership can be seen scattered about.
2) Sideways weapons and crafting
The developers have introduced something called "Sideways Weapons" in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Based on the information on Epic Games' blog, players will be able to enter the Sideways and obtain these powerful weapons. They can also be upgraded during a match.
In addition to the Sideways weapons, other weapons/items such as Port-a-Portals, Shockwave Launchers, Symbiotes and even the Flight-Knock Pistol have been added to the game.
Aside from the brand new loot pool, players will also be able to craft a myriad of weapons using old and new crafting materials, which they will be able to collect by looting.
3) New NPCs
Although only a handful of new NPCs have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's map, there are 37 in total that have been decrypted by leakers. Here is the complete list:
- Wraith
- Llana
- Tsuki
- Toona Fish
- J.B. Chimpanski
- Sorana
- Sledgehammer
- Shadow Ops
- Scuba Jonesy
- Rust Lord
- Raven
- Rainbow Racer
- Ragsy
- Charlotte
- The Prisoner
- Pitstop
- Penny
- Nitehare
- Moisty Merman
- Malcore
- Madcap
- Kitbash
- Hush
- Hollowhead
- Grim Fable
- Torin
- Ember
- Dusk
- Kor
- Dark Jonesy
- Fabio Sparklemane
- The Brat
- Birthday Brigade Ramirez
- Big Mouth
- Baba Yaga
- Dire
- Eight ball
4) Cosmetics and secret skins
The cosmetics for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8's Battle Pass look extremely well detailed, and one of them even comes from the concept artist, kitsunexkitsu, who created Marigold. Here is the list of new skins:
- Torin
- Carnage
- Fabio Sparklemane
- J.B. Chimpanski
- Toona Fish
- Kor
- Charlotte
- U
- Doombot Agent (Two variants)
In addition to the new skin, a secret skin is also included in Fortnite Season 8's Battle Pass. Much like last season, it should be unlocked shortly.
5) The Foundation
Following the destruction of the Spire in Fortnite Season 7, The Foundation was tossed into the ocean, never to be seen again. This member of The Seven finally made his comeback appearance in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Story Trailer.
However, players shouldn't have high hopes about seeing him in-game until at least the end of the current season, or perhaps even toward the season of Chapter 2 itself.
6) Punchcards
A fan favorite feature known as Punchcards has finally returned to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can earn vast amounts of experience points by completing the challenges associated with them.
7) Wildlife
To accompany the ominous theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, crows have been added to the game. They are the first flying animals to be featured in Fortnite. According to HYPEX, another larger flying creature is also set to be added to the game, but a timeline has not been provided for the same.
Speaking of wildlife, it would seem that raptors have been added back in-game. These creatures were by far the deadliest animals on the map as they could outrun players and even open doors to enter buildings. It will be interesting to see how they affect gameplay this season.
8) Miscellaneous
A new and improved version of the Mounted Turret has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Dubbed the Mounted Turret Mark II, this fixed weapon will be used a lot in-game by players in the days to come.
After months of waiting, the Madcap set was finally decrypted, and to add a cherry on top, the NPC was even added to the game. According to leakers, the cosmetic set should be added to the Item Shop soon.
In addition to Madcap, madness has ensued on the island since the Mothership crashed. Alongside dozens of cubes, a golden one has also landed on the island. At the moment, it's unclear what this new cube variant will do in-game.
9) Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end date
Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just begun, an end date for the season has also been announced. According to HYPEX, the season will end on 5 December 2021.
Given that the holiday season will begin in December, Epic Games will probably begin rolling out Fortnite Season 9 on December 5 itself. Judging by how smoothly these past few seasons have gone, delays seem unlikely.