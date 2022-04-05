Everything new in the Fortnite update today (5th April 2022)

The latest Fortnite update has officially arrived. The game was updated to v20.10 earlier today, with downtime occurring at 4.00 am EST. It's not a massive update by any means, but it is fairly important.

Several new features, including jetpacks and heavy snipers, were added to help loopers with The Seven's war against the Imagined Order. Here's everything that was added and what Fortnite players can expect to see next time they log in.

Fortnite v20.10 update: New features and more

Here's what Epic Games had to say about this latest update:

"Battle lines are tested, an old favorite gets a new purpose, and a new AR is set to enter the fray. Introducing the Fortnite v20.10 update, check it out by playing either no-building Zero Build playlists or the recently returned Battle Royale playlists. That's right - building is back on the island!"

One of the most anticipated additions was the return of the Heavy Sniper Rifle. It was nerfed fairly significantly, but players are still happy to see it return. It currently has the following stats:

Body damage of 120/128/132 (depending on rarity)

Headshots no longer kill. They deal 180/192/198

Build damage is 600/630/660

Deals 640 damage to vehicles

Jetpacks are back (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Jetpacks have also returned and can be found in IO blimps. Spicy chug splashes are also back in the loot pool and will more than likely be dropped from Loot Llamas once more.

Fortnite Intel @FNBRintel The jetpacks icon that'll be in the blimps! The jetpacks icon that'll be in the blimps! https://t.co/qHR6exo2ON

One of the biggest changes in this update is that The Seven forces have gathered in the Daily Bugle. They're going to try and take back that POI and have new versions of the Titan Tanks to do it.

Additionally, a new funding choice has been introduced. Gamers can spend bars trying to get the fan-favorite MK-Seven Assault Rifle back this season or the Combat Assault Rifle, which was also fairly popular in its day.

Chica, the popular Fortnite content creator, was also officially given an Icon Series skin, though no date has been set for when that may arrive. A tournament for players to potentially win the skin is also fairly likely.

Several leaks have been found based on what was added to the game files for this update. A Coachella collaboration, a new Assassin's Creed skin to drop alongside Ezio in the Item Shop, and more are all potentially coming very soon.

The latest update is officially available and can be installed (depending on the console or device's settings) right now, so players can hop in and enjoy the new additions right away.

Edited by Danyal Arabi