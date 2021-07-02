Fortnite skins that are not worth the V-Bucks

When it comes to Fortnite skins and cosmetics, not all of them will be popular or create hype within the community.

Over the years, dozens of such skins have come and gone, almost fading out of memory. However, they may show up in the item shop after a while and draw some attention due to the number of days it's been vaulted. Suffice to say, the fame seldom lasts, and the skins are once again forgotten.

Yeah i feel that — 🏳️‍🌈Fennix🦊❤🏳️‍🌈 (@CuteFennix) June 25, 2021

While Fortnite does indeed host numerous popular skins for players to buy, some are definitely not worth spending those V-Bucks on and could be put to use elsewhere. With that being said, here are five such skins that aren't worth the V-Bucks.

Also Read: 5 best-selling Fortnite skins of all time

These Fortnite skins aren't worth the cost

1) Rabbit Raider

The lookalike Jason Voorhees, dressed up in a pink suit, is perhaps the ridiculous skin to be introduced to the game. The notion that Friday the 13th would now remind players of a bunny makes little or no sense.

The only thing scary about this skin is the fact that it costs so much (Image via thermeous/Twitter)

The skin was last seen on April 1st and cost 1,500 V-Bucks. Given the recent influx of Marvel skin, Cosmic Summer skins, and other skins from older seasons, players should avoid buying this when it comes back to the item shop sometime in August of 2021. Scary bunnies don't work.

2) Grimbles

If the pink Jason skin didn't scare players, Grimbles definitely would, and not in a good way. Perhaps one of the creepiest skins to be introduced into the game, Grimbles is not the skin players want to buy.

Gross — PoutyKoo (@poutykoo_) December 23, 2018

In addition to the somewhat high cost of 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin itself is not very appealing. Besides the smiling gnome face, there is no real esthetic value in the skin. It looks bland. The skin was last seen on January 3rd, 2021, and is scheduled to return sometime during the holiday season.

3) Merry Marauder

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year. Fortnite players can celebrate the holiday season with so many amazing skins like Snowmando, Frozen Fishstick, etc. However, when it comes to skins that are not worth the V-Bucks, Merry Marauder tops the list.

You can't catch them!



Check out the Merry Marauder and Ginger Gunner Outfits in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/MY2SW6jXQ0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 20, 2019

The larger-than-life version of The Gingerbread Man looks half-baked, to be honest. While a lot of players do enjoy the skin, it's definitely not worth the 1,500 V-Bucks. Nonetheless, the skin should be unvaulted sometime during the festive season.

4) Riot

Despite being an NPC in Fortnite Season 7, it's safe to say that the Fortnite community has no love for this skin whatsoever. Compared to his female counterpart, Power Chord, Riot is just bad, to say the least.

Absolute trash — 🗣💯 (@cartibangles) November 14, 2018

The skin was last seen in the item shop in 2020, and based on the community's reaction, it doesn't look like he'll be coming around anytime soon. Either way, spending 1,200 V-Bucks on this skin will not be worth it.

5) Bigfoot

Unless players plan to re-enact Planet of the Apes in Fortnite, buying the Bigfoot skin is a terrible idea. It's simply just not worth the 1,200 V-Bucks. It almost looks like a bad rendition of Chewbacca. Now, while players may have a fun time playing as Bigfoot, for the price value, it's just worth it.

Also Read: 5 coolest Fortnite skins as of 2021

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen