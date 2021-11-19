Fan-favourite Fortnite vehicle to allegedly return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite vehicles used to be quite creative. Long before nearly every car, pickup truck and freight truck were drivable, Fortnite had to introduce bespoke wheels for players to get around.

In that regard, the first significant addition was the golf cart, which made a surprising return yesterday. It wasn't announced and didn't seem to be related to a glitch, which paves the way for other vehicles to return.

Previous additions such as Drift Boards, planes, Quad Crashers and the Baller were all beloved by fans in the game. Most players would like to see these vehicles return in one way or another. According to a new leak, the Baller might be next.

The Baller might be returning to Fortnite soon, according to new leak

According to leaker FNCubeWatch, the Baller might make a sensational return. This is exciting for Fortnite players as it is one of the best and most enjoyable vehicles the game has had.

For fans of other vehicles, he goes so far as to vouch for their return by season's end. Drift Boards, planes, Quad Crashers, the Baller, Shopping Carts and the Choppa (unlikely) could all see action before Chapter 3 begins in early December.

The Cube - CubeWatch Leaks @FNCubeWatch @DarkrisesXx by the end of the season, we will probably get every old Fortnite vehicle. Its completely ready for it to release so it makes sense @DarkrisesXx by the end of the season, we will probably get every old Fortnite vehicle. Its completely ready for it to release so it makes sense

Furthermore, he revealed that the Baller is completely ready for release, so it could be reintroduced any day now. However, it's unclear why Epic Games is doing this. Coupled with that, the golf cart's unannounced addition has been a mystery.

Drift Boards and other vehicles may be returning soon, too. (Image via Epic Games)

Regardless of how they're added, it does seem that Fortnite is intent on putting them back into the game, which is great news for older players.

It's also a great initiative for any rookies who sadly missed out on the supposed golden age of Fortnite vehicles. Hopefully, they return very soon and stay for a while.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul