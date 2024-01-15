Fans want OG Fortnite to become a birthday special event

OG Fortnite broke the internet in more ways than one. The return of the OG map and loot pool alongside a familiar setting helped Epic Games' Battle Royale soar to the top. According to statistics, the all-time player count was broken a few times during Chapter 4 Season 5. As such, players agreed that returning to simpler times was the best decision the developer could have made.

However, as all good things must end, so did OG Fortnite. Once the Rocket launched during The Big Bang live event, the beginning of the end was upon the OG map once again. Although it ushered in a new era filled with limitless possibilities, the love for OG did not disappear.

Seeing the overwhelming feedback, Epic Games officially announced that OG Fortnite could return in 2024. They were trying to add it to the roadmap and working on it. This sent the community into a frenzy, and many seem to agree that it should be done during Fortnite's birthday event.

"OG Fortnite should become a Fortnite birthday event to make things feel more special"

According to numerous prominent community members, making OG Fortnite part of the game's birthday event would make a lot of sense. Instead of merely having freebies and challenges/quests for players to undertake, Epic Games could bring back the OG map itself.

However, given the ongoing storyline and advances in-game, this may not be possible to execute. Epic Games would have to deviate from their roadmap to compensate for things. Nevertheless, the OG map could still be brought back as an LTM (limited-time mode). This would allow players to engage in the main Battle Royale and OG modes as and when they choose.

Here is what a few players have to say about OG Fortnite becoming a birthday special event:

As seen from the comments, while most of the community agrees this would be a rather good idea, some do not. They argue that the concept would become boring and repetitive after a certain time. Some also say that Epic Games will not do it at all as there is no profit to be made. However, seeing the metrics from the OG Season, that is somewhat debatable.

ScyanYT, a Fortnite theorist and lore-keeper, even suggests that Epic Games could look at the Chapter 2 map rather than returning to the OG map. Since the storyline is now in Chapter 5 Season 1, to an extent, Chapter 2 could be considered OG as well. This brings us to the last question: "When will Epic Games release OG Fortnite in 2024?"

OG Fortnite's expected release date

While Epic Games has confirmed that they are considering reintroducing the OG map this year, there is no timeline. Given the amount of content added at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, the developer is busy improving upon it. As such, while Epic Games did promise to look into the matter, it's hard to say if they will come through.

Nevertheless, if a timeline has to be considered, it will likely be around Fortnite's birthday in late September. The OG map could be added back for a week/month as an LTM and removed afterward. However, given how popular it will become yet again, players may not like the idea of having it removed, but that is a different discussion altogether.

