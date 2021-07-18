Female Fortnite streamer accused of cheating her way to 100,000 Arena points

The drama featuring the Fortnite streamers Sommerset and Lovergirrl has become all the rage in the community right now. Fans are torn in their support for either streamers, and the entire ordeal has blown up to huge proportions. After all, the stakes are rather high.

On July 16th, Fortnite streamer Lovergirrl posted a tweet announcing that she had just become the first female streamer to score 100,000 Arena points. While people cheered her on initially, it soon turned into a sea of hatred after fellow streamer Sommerset made some groundbreaking revelations.

Apparently, Lovergirrl let her brother play instead of her that day, and it was he who was majorly responsible for her achievement. According to Sommerset, Lovergirrl was in fact traveling to Florida that day and could not have partaken in the grind to 100k Arena Points.

Many fans poured in to bombard Lovergirrl's tweet with negativity, to which she further tweeted:

i be living rent free in so many heads 😂😂😂 i love it — Ki 💛 (@lovergirrl_) July 18, 2021

The Fortnite streamer tried to clear the air around the 100k Arena Points controversy

In a TwitLonger post, the Fortnite streamer tried to clear up the confusion regarding the allegations of her being carried by her brother to 100000 Fortnite Arena points.

My 100k arena points. Clearing up misunderstandings behind my grind.



Read: https://t.co/pDfMguQmWT — Ki 💛 (@lovergirrl_) July 18, 2021

According to her:

I have been accused of account sharing with my brother to be the first girl to reach 100k arena points. I was unaware of the consequences of allowing my brother to stream a singular day on my twitch , Lovergirrl. After that day, I accepted the fault I have made and resumed my grind.

She further added:

After the harsh comments from Sommerset’s community the following day, I realized that it was wrong. I took action by pushing out ten hour streams to prove that I have worked my way to 100,000 points by gaining almost 12,000 points on stream in single broadcasts. I do admit to my brother gaining me 450 points, but I do disagree with him accumulating most of my points...

As for her deleting her brother's VOD, she said that she did it out of fear. "As a smaller streamer, I do not want to be recognized under a negative light by a bigger streamer who does not know the true efforts and extent I went through."

Currently, Lovergirrl's actions seem to be naive at the very least. However, if she did this with the intention of cheating while being well-aware of the consequences, there shouldn't be any mercy for her.

