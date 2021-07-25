Ferrari in Fortnite Season 7: What is the top speed you can reach on the vehicle?

The collaborations with Fortnite just keep coming, this time with the Ferrari 296 GTB coming to Season 7.

Vehicles have been a part of Fortnite for a long time at this point. They make for a fun way to cause chaos or to simply travel from one point on the battle royale island to another.

They simply aren't basic cars anymore, however. Things are getting more serious as the Ferrari 296 GTB has players scrambling to get behind its wheel in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season : What is the top speed of the Ferrari?

There are a handful of challenges that arrived with the Ferrari in Fortnite Season 7. One of those requires players to reach top speed while driving it. Most players already know how and where to do this, but what is the top speed it can reach?

The video above by YouTuber Tabor Hill showcases all of the challenges. This includes him reaching top speed in the Ferrari 296 GTB. Its top speed is insanely fast.

Get ready to feel the thrill of the ride 🏎️



Buckle up and get ready to experience @Ferrari's new 296 GTB on the Island.



Learn all about this new vehicle and new Ferrari-inspired cosmetics coming to the Shop in our latest blog!



— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2021

On a straight path, the top speed can be reached by using the Boost feature in this Fortnite Season 7 vehicle. Players will be able to drive at a maximum speed of 117 miles per hour.

This is just its top speed in Fortnite as in real life, the Ferrari 296 GTB is even faster. It can accelerate to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. The top speed is specified as over 210 mph.

It is nearly 100 miles per hour faster than it can be driven in Fortnite Season 7. If players think they are going fast by zooming around Battle Royale Island, imagine being behind the wheel in real life.

fortnite ferrari came out so I recreated that ferris bueller scene 🚗



— Granbe ⚡️ (@GranbeFN) July 22, 2021

Needless to say, players have been enjoying this new vehicle's addition to Fortnite. The Ferrari may even bring other cars to the game with smooth looks and amazing prowess.

If players are lucky enough to find one, they must make sure to soak in the moment. Even if it is just in Fortnite, it is not every day that one finds themselves whipping around corners in a Ferrari.

