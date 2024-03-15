"Fishstick entered the wrong neighborhood": Fortnite Competitive sees the highest use of Superhero Skins

Fortnite Competitive has made a name for itself in the gaming community, being defined by intense endgames and strategic plays. It’s obvious that players who practice and perform in these competitive matches like to look their best and stand out when it comes to expressing themselves on the battlefield, all while taking down their enemies in battle.

However, that does not appear to be the case in a recent Reddit post shared by u/DamnHare. The player showcased a hilarious in-game screenshot of multiple players donning the same Backlash Fortnite superhero skin from the Boundless set. What makes the scene funnier is the presence of one player donning the Fishstick skin sticking out like a sore thumb. A member of the Fortnite community, u/Kafkas_Puppet, joked:

"Fishstick entered the wrong neighborhood"

"Poor Fishstick looks like he regrets every single decision" - Fortnite players have a field day with out-of-place Fishstick in ranked match

In the Reddit post, the player can be seen in a solo Ranked match on spawn island, donning the Xenomorph skin and awaiting the Battle Bus' deployment. However, the sight of six different players all donning similar superhero outfits alongside similar pickaxes caught their eye, with u/DamnHare jokingly addressing the fact that most competitive players end up going with the same look as part of the norm.

The misplaced Fishstick Fortnite skin was the humorous cherry on top, looking completely confused and out of place among what can be assumed to be extremely sweaty and competitive players. Members of the Fortnite community took to the comments of the Reddit post to not just give their takes on the current outfit norm in the Competitive sphere of the game but also joke about Fishstick standing out in the picture.

Many players jokingly remarked about how the player with Fishstick was way deadlier than the other players since they were wearing a skin that stood out and invited conflict. Meanwhile, other players had their suspicions about the Fishstick skin due to the player wielding the Leviathan Axe pickaxe, claiming that the pickaxe is notoriously rare and usually associated with sweaty players.

Additionally, many players joked about how they didn't even notice Fishstick in the background. Here are some of the most remarkable comments the Fortnite community made:

As the game's competitive landscape continues to evolve, the misplaced Fishstick incident certainly serves as a moment of lightheartedness in a sea of sweaty battles while also highlighting the homogenous nature of most competitive players' outfit choices.

