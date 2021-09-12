Five things to expect after Fortnite Operation Skyfire live event comes to an end

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will end with Operation: Sky Fire live event on September 12. Players worldwide are super excited to take part and witness what Epic Games has planned for Chapter 2 Season 8.

The developers have maintained their silence on the new season's theme, and leakers have been the only source of information for players.

Fortnite will undoubtedly go through some changes when Operation: Sky Fire ends, and here are five things that players can expect.

Changes in Fortnite following Operation: Sky Fire

1) Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released

As mentioned above, Operation: Sky Fire will be the Season 7 finale. The event will be available to players once, implying that only new content shall arrive after it ends.

Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite will be live on September 13 with new skins, a Battle Pass, abilities, weapons, and more. Server maintenance will most likely take four to eight hours this time around, as claimed by leakers.

2) New Crash Site POI in Fortnite

Dr. Slone and IO have built CounterMeasure bombs to explode the Mothership UFO. During Operation: Sky Fire, loopers will act as IO agents and use EMP kits to complete the mission.

The Mothership UFO is expected to crash on the island and turn into a new POI called Crash Site. The likes of HYPEX on Twitter have also confirmed this.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

3) Tilted Towers and Kevin the Cube might return

The Zero Point in Fortnite is the most significant source of energy. Any hindrance in the Zero Point leads to substantial changes in the timeline.

During Operation: Sky Fire, there's a possibility that the Zero Point explodes yet again and unusual events start taking place.

Tilted Towers might return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

In Chapter 2 Season 8, old POIs and objects such as Kevin the Cube and Tilted Towers are expected to return. This will most likely happen after the massive explosion in Operation: Sky Fire.

4) Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks will be destroyed

Even though Fortnite isn't releasing a new map anytime soon, it seems like Epic Games is focused on tweaking the current map gradually.

🤔possible mothership landing locations:

Dirty Docks, Misty Meadows, Pleasant Park pic.twitter.com/PpPy9PbbV4 — ISPuddy (@isnewpuddy) August 31, 2021

Leaks have suggested that Operation: Sky Fire will lead to the destruction of Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks. Naturally, new POIs and landmarks will replace them in Chapter 2 Season 8.

5) Pyramid POI on the map

Another POI that is almost confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is Pyramids. The alien invasion will end with Operation: Sky Fire, but the aliens will most likely build the Pyramids before leaving. This will be similar to the popular theories that claim Pyramids in Egypt were built by aliens.

Things that could happen during Season 8 Chapter 2:



-More info regarding the Foundation

-Crash Site POI

-Pyramid POI

-Kevin the Cube returns pic.twitter.com/Cu2NuJy2t2 — Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🛸👽 (@rac0c0) September 8, 2021

Operation: Sky Fire will lay the perfect foundation for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. From new POIs to storyline updates, players can certainly expect a ton of content to arrive when the live event ends.

