Is Tilted Towers coming back to Fortnite in 2021? Here is what is known so far

Fortnite players worldwide are looking forward to the return of Tilted Towers in Chapter 2 Season 8. Leaks have suggested that Epic Games would bring back many Chapter 1 items in the next season, including the fan-favorite POI.

The hype surrounding Tilted Towers' return has increased even more since an Operation: Sky Fire image went viral on Twitter.

Ya'll remembered we lined up the Runes with Tilted Towers back in Chapter 1?



well, the second image is a monitor texture from the IO.



Love these type of Details/Easter Eggs. pic.twitter.com/HblUiAh7cq — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Fortnite teases return of Tilted Towers and Kevin the Cube

The official teaser image for Operation: Sky Fire shows Dr. Slone carefully looking at her master plan to stop the alien invasion. Players quickly broke it down as they spotted hidden references to Kevin the Cube and Tilted Towers.

The holo-table of Slone's plan had a Kevin the Cube fragment accompanied by some Rune markers. Players initially witnessed such Runes on the map in April 2019.

Interestingly enough, the Runes on Slone's holo-table replicate the structures of buildings in Tilted Towers.

A Kevin the Cube / Fragment of it can be seen on the holo-table of Slone's plan.



Along with this in the bottom corner of this screen is the Runes which we lines up to match Tilted Towers back in Season 5 pic.twitter.com/HL7RVqFBX8 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) September 3, 2021

History might repeat itself in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Both Kevin the Cube and Tilted Towers were popular among Fortnite players during Chapter 1. While the former was a mysterious object with storm-related abilities, the latter was considered the most fun POI in the game.

Since the beginning of Chapter 2, gamers have been requesting Epic to bring back the old Chapter 1 map. If not the entire arena, the developers should at least bring back some POIs and items that give fans nostalgia.

From the looks of it, the dream of millions of players will finally come true in Chapter 2 Season 8. Interestingly, in Chapter 1, Kevin the Cube had entered Tilted Towers and had destroyed some buildings.

Kevin the Cube in Tilted Towers (Image via Fortnite)

Something similar will most likely happen in Chapter 2 Season 8. Leaks have already pointed towards a Cubes POI next season, and Tilted Towers' return will be like icing on the cake.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

As of now, loopers can start preparing for the Operation: Sky Fire live event, which will begin on September 12. The alien invasion in Chapter 2 Season 7 will finally end, and the mystery behind Chapter 2 Season 8's theme will also be solved.

Edited by Ravi Iyer