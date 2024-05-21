"Fortality": Fortnite community wants finishers in-game after fan-made video goes viral

To say Fortnite has evolved over the years would be an understatement, with the game becoming one of the biggest names in the industry thanks to its dynamic and constantly changing meta and gameplay. Ever since its release, Epic Games has constantly added and tweaked the mechanics to overhaul player experiences.

Now, in a recent Reddit post, u/Zeustah- showcased a concept clip of a player wearing the Raven Team Leader skin and performing a finisher on an enemy. The concept, while suggesting an idea that has not been hinted at in the past, has attracted a lot of attention from the Fortnite community. Redditor u/Raymojica put a twist on the classic Mortal Kombat feature and stated:

"Fortality"

Comment byu/Zeustah- from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Comments from the community (Reddit/Zeustah-)

Other members of the community also chimed in to opine on the prospect of finishers coming to the game. Redditor u/Chance-Order-5385 expresses how, while finishers sound like a cool idea, they might not be entirely viable in the game's environment. u/AscentToZenith highlighted how Epic Games is unlikely to add finishers or finishing emotes, citing the recently introduced Confrontational Emotes setting.

Redditor u/Sweaty_Building_5491 joked about how if Epic Games were to add finishers or finishing emotes to Fortnite, a lot of players would end up getting sniped while trying to finish their animation.

Proposing a concept for making finishers work while taking inspiration from Apex Legends — another popular Battle Royale that has finisher animations — Redditor u/Craft-Sea commented:

"They should do it how Apex does, where you get all your shield replenished when you finish someone. The default finisher should be the shortest one in the game so it's not pay to win."

Would Epic Games add finishing emotes to Fortnite?

Posts from the fortnitebr community on Reddit Expand Post

While the idea of finishers was popularized by other Battle Royales like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, it has become not only a beloved facet but also seemingly made its way to Fortnite. While the feature has not been hinted at by Epic Games officially, it wouldn't be a surprise to see finishers arrive in-game at some point.

As to the question of when Epic Games would introduce such a feature, it's tough to answer that. Since the feature could be seen as another integral mechanic like sprinting and sliding, it may get introduced around Fortnite Chapter 6 to complement a brand new chapter and map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback