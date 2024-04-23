Fortnite “See Confrontational Emotes” setting: How to activate, benefits, and more

Fortnite is set to introduce a brand new "See Confrontational Emotes" setting into the game, allowing players to remove the possibility of witnessing emotes that can be considered confrontational or toxic. While the setting has been deemed somewhat controversial by players, it appears Epic Games is aiming to tone down the game's toxic elements and craft a more welcoming experience for its playerbase.

The setting will go live when the v29.30 update launches tomorrow (April 23, 2024). This article breaks down how to activate the "See Confrontational Emotes" in Fortnite and how it will affect your overall experience in the game once it is activated.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite "See Confrontational Emotes" setting

You can find the See Confrontational Setting in the Social Privacy section (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How to activate

When the setting goes live with the v29.30 update, you will be able to activate the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting by navigating to the in-game lobby and clicking on your avatar's image in the top right corner. From here, you can use the cog icon to navigate to the settings for the game.

The "See Confrontational Emotes" setting will be featured in the Social Privacy section, which you can find in the right-most corner of the Settings menu. Here, you can scroll down to toggle the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting, which will be set to "From Friends In Your Party" by default. You can choose to toggle it to see Confrontational Emotes from anyone or not see them entirely.

Benefits of the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting

Expand Tweet

If you activate the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting, Fortnite players can avoid seeing or hearing any of the four confrontational emotes listed below:

Laugh It Up

Take the L

Whipcrack

Make It Plantain

For players who have the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting set to "Never", players performing any of the above emotes will appear to stand still without any sounds related to the emote. This setting allows players to avoid experiencing some of the most toxic animations in Fortnite and avoid audio associated with these emotes, such as the donkey laugh in the Laugh It Up emote.

While the introduction of this setting has been considered controversial by some, it is important to note that the "See Confrontational Emotes" setting can be changed at any given time and it does not impact players' ability to use any emotes. It only impacts how players witness other players' emotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback