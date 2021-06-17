5 rappers we would love to see in Fortnite after Travis Scott

Fortnite may have blazed a trail when they had rapper Travis Scott perform a live concert in-game. Nothing like it had ever been done before: combining live events with video games.

Fortnite had done live events before. Almost every season had a live event to close or start it out. But when Travis Scott performed virtually in front of a multitude of fans and players, it was revolutionary. Roblox followed suit by having Lil Nas X perform live in-game.

Now, there are rumors of another live concert happening in Fortnite. The live event at Believer Beach seems primed to be a concert, but has no named artist yet. Here are five rappers Fortnite may consider for their next live concert.

5 rappers Fortnite may use

5. Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd proclaimed himself the Fortnite god and would make a good virtual concert. He's similar to Travis Scott and even has a hit song with him. Bringing him into Fortnite would simply be following the path set by Travis Scott the first time.

Trippie Redd. Image via Forbes

4. Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper almost has the perfect music style to make a foray into Fortnite. It's rap, but it's not as "hard" as other rap, and plenty of younger fans are very familiar with Chance. Plus, they could add emotes with his music. Win, win.

Fortnite should put the actual rap songs behind the dances that make so much money as Emotes. Black creatives created and popularized these dances but never monetized them. Imagine the money people are spending on these Emotes being shared with the artists that made them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2018

3. Post Malone

While Post Malone says he prefers PUBG to Fortnite, he has still played the hit battle royale game, and his music is wildly popular. Though he's not technically a rapper, his music falls under a similar category and kind of transcends the genre. Post Malone's music hits the right demographic for a perfect pairing with Fortnite.

i hate to admit this but i used to listen to Post Malone and play Fortnite on my PS4, at the same time, bear bongs & Bentleys my beloved — Tullulah (@TullulahWhat) June 14, 2021

2. Future

One of the most influential rappers of all-time, Future would make for a great live concert. His music is usually bouncy and upbeat and also has just enough of that offbeat vibe that Travis Scott does so well. If Fortnite used Travis Scott, then Future should definitely be a consideration.

Future. Image via XXL Magazine

1. Drake

Drake made huge headlines when he streamed with Travis Scott and Ninja. Travis Scott made his way into Fortnite after that, so why not Drake next? He's arguably the world's most popular rapper, and kids and teens are already listening to his music. If Fortnite wants to use a rapper to boost its popularity, Drake is undoubtedly the way to go.

Ninja and Drake will play Fortnite again! — IntruderTimmy (@IntruderTimmy) June 12, 2021

Which rapper should Fortnite bring on next?

