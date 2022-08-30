Fortnite to add Double Jump mechanic in the future, new leaks show

A new Fortnite leak suggests that an incredible mechanic could be on the way and might revolutionize the game once again.

This is important because the mechanics have been pretty much the same in Epic Games' battle royale title for a long time. For two entire chapters, the gameplay remained almost untouched. All the controls were the same and everyone was largely able to do the same few things: walk or sprint, pick up items and drop them.

However, there have been a few changes in the mechanics over the years. Prior to Chapter 3, Epic Games introduced throwing items that weren't normally throwable, like a mini shield.

In Chapter 3, they added several new mechanics. Tactical sprinting, sliding and mantling were all added and have completely revolutionized the game. Now, it seems something much different is in store for players.

Fortnite leak shows new double jumping animation is in early stages

The leak was found by FNLeaksandInfo, a popular leaker on Twitter. They shared the image, but it was only an icon of what the mechanic's thumbnail would look like.

Based on the image, it appears that the double jump will occur in a flip, as the avatar in the thumbnail seems to be mid-flip.

This seems to confirm that it will be a flip for the second jump, though it is unclear how much that second jump will help and why it's a flip instead of just another boost into the air.

There's no telling when this might be implemented. The icon and footage were just discovered and do look a little bit rudimentary. This could mean that the mechanic is in the earliest stages and won't be added to Fortnite for a long time. Another leaker, SentinelCentral, found a video of the mechanic.

It's also not totally clear in what capacity this will come to the game. It seems like it would fit into the Battle Royale mode, given the addition of mantling, sliding, and tactical sprinting.

A double jump makes sense in that context, but there are other options. Save the World is a more bombastic game mode, so the double jump would be right at home there, especially since it's a flip.

Creative, which is poised to get a huge update, might get this mechanic too. If it's added to Battle Royale, it'll likely be in Creative, but it might be an exclusive in that case.

Right now, it's clear that this is in the early stages since it's just been discovered and no one is quite sure what it's for. However, it would be very useful.

Sliding was a success (Image via Epic Games)

Thanks to mantling, Fortnite players can jump up one level, so to speak. With a double jump, they might be able to jump high enough to mantle onto that second level.

This would save materials as players would be able to reach two level items without having to build to get up there. It would also save time breaking the walls and floors to get to it.

Epic Games has been on a roll with adding Fortnite game mechanics lately as all of them have been successes. Will double jump be yet another example?

