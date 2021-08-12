Fortnite alien artifacts Week 10 locations: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

With exactly a month left until Fortnite Season 8 ends, the window to collect alien artifacts and unlock Kymera edits is slowly coming to a close. Until then, however, there are well over a dozen more artifacts to collect.

This week, players who are artifact hunting will get to visit a lovely tropical paradise with shark-infested waters. They will even get the chance to explore the swamps of Fortnite.

With that being said, here are the locations for all Fortnite alien artifacts for Week 10.

Note: Fortnite Alien Artifacts for Week 10 will go live on August 12, at 10 am Eastern Time.

All Fortnite alien artifacts locations for Week 10

1) West of Stumpy Ridge

Peaceful as can be (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

A short distance west of Stumpy Ridge, players will find a Fortnite alien artifact nestled gently among the trees in an opening by the road.

An easy way to find this POI would be to go directly north from Hydro 11. Players can also follow the road east of the Purple Steel Bridge located near Slurpy Swamp.

2) Destined Dish

Fresh off the ship (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located a good distance southeast of Misty Meadows, players will find an IO satellite station known as Destined Dish. The artifact at this location can be found inside a shipping container located next to the base of the satellite tower.

3) Weather Station

Wonder how cold it gets at Weather Station (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Fortnite players will find a POI known as Weather Station directly south of Catty Corner, next to Mount Kay.

On the eastern side of this POI, players will find an inconspicuous structure that contains the alien artifact. Players will have to break the structure in order to collect the artifact.

4) Sharky Shell

Beware of sharks in the water (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located north of Coral Castle, the POI known as Sharky Shell is rather odd and difficult to get to. Players should drop directly at this location as that is the easiest way to reach it.

An easy way to find the alien artifact here is to locate the elevator shaft and get to the bottom floor. Once there, players will have to break open the door to access the artifact.

5) Shanty Town

Shanty Town (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Shanty Town is located on the coast directly west of Slurpy Swamp. Players won't have to look hard in order to find the alien artifact here, as it's in plain sight on a pier.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

