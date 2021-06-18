Fortnite All-Star Showdown event: Start date, event list, free rewards, and more

The Fortnite All-Star Showdown event, which kicked off on June 11th, tests the skills of top FNCS competitors. It will run until June 26th, and there are a lot of details to be covered.

The All-Star Showdown will combine the Champion Series with the Creative mode to challenge gamers through various events. Epic Games has been teasing the FNCS All-Star Showdown for a long time, and finally, it has revealed the information for gamers.

The two-week-long event consists of several competitions with separate objectives to follow. Ever since details regarding the Fortnite Champion Series All-Star Showdown came out, loopers have been eager to explore the event in detail.

Fortnite: All-Star Showdown packs a lot of events for gamers

1) Hype Days

The first event of the Fortnite All-Star Showdown commenced on June 11th with Hype Days. It ran for three days, and several popular Fortnite content creators conducted challenges and tournaments focused on All-Star Showdown.

The event was meant to hype up gamers for the main event.

Oh my god the @FortniteGame , FNCS all star showdown detail have been released 👀🔥🔥🔥 get HYPED it's happening soon 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/b60KUkUHem — Fire Nation (@DRK_FireNation) June 10, 2021

2) Solo All-Star Play In

The Fortnite Champion Series Solo All-Star Play In event will kick off on June 18th and run until June 20th. All Champion League players who are eligible will be able to enter the event.

The Solo All-Star event will pack four rounds. The details are given below:

Round 1

Open to all eligible Champion League Players

Round 2

Europe, NAE, NAW, and Brazil - Top 2000 players in each Region from Round 1

Asia, OCE, and the Middle East - Top 1000 Players in each Region from Round 1

Round 3

Europe and NAE - Top 600 players in each Region from Round 2

NAW and Brazil - Top 500 players in each Region from Round 2

Asia, OCE, & Middle East - Top 350 players in each Region from Round 2

Round 4

Top 100 players in each Region from Round 3

Points distribution for All-Star Solo Play In:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th - 15th: 11 points

16th - 20th: 9 points

21st - 25th: 7 points

26th - 30th: 5 points

31st - 35th: 4 points

36th - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point (2 points in Round 4)

#Fortnite FNCS All-Stars Showdown Info:



- Starting June 3d and Ends at June 26📅



Prizes:

- $3,000,000💵



Twitch Drops Will Return for the FNCS All-Star Showdown



Twitch Drops *FREE* Rewards:

- Loading Screen

- Emoticon

- Spray

- Back Bling pic.twitter.com/sZWcIc9kDR — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) June 10, 2021

3) Skills challenge

The third event will revolve around the creative aspect of Fortnite, and loopers will be tested on their ability to build, edit, and aim. The event will run on June 23rd and June 24th.

i) Blueprint Battle

This challenge will determine who can make it through the edit course the fastest. Loopers will be challenged with various building edits and will be a challenging event for every participant.

Creative Code: 3840-8537-4348

ii) Bullseye Bonanza

Loopers will be tested on their aims in Fortnite using the Bullseye Bonanza event. Gamers will be required to shoot down obstacles to progress ahead. The event will be held on June 23rd.

Creative Code: 9420-6335-1309

iii) High Tier

Gamers will be required to maneuver between two points cranking 90s and waterfalling through High Tier. The event will take place on June 24th.

Creative Code: 3947-8128-3885

Weeping woods in fncs all star 😈 pic.twitter.com/4rEFYBSxc3 — Al3m_EK🇯🇴 (@Tm_khas) June 18, 2021

4) FNCS All-Star Solo Championship

The Fortnite All-Star Showdown event will end with the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship on June 26th. The event will consist of six matches, and the points format of the Solo Cash Cup will be followed.

However, gamers with the most eliminations will receive a bonus prize.

The Fortnite Champion Series All-Star Showdown packs $3,000,000 as the prize pool.

The event will be streamed on Twitch starting June 23rd. In addition, viewers will receive exclusive in-game rewards that include an emoticon, spray, loading screen, and back bling. In order to be eligible for these free rewards, gamers need to link their Fortnite accounts to Twitch and watch the event.

