Fortnite Ariana Grande merch leaves fans disappointed

Ariana Grande recently decided to capitalize on her Fortnite collaboration by releasing limited-edition merch. Unfortunately, the merch drop did not have the effect she was hoping to create.

Fortnite's collaborations with popular music artists have been fruitful endeavors in the past and the Rift Tour Ariana Grande event was no exception. However, the reaction to her merch has been at the other end of the spectrum, with fans unhappy with the offerings.

The Ariana Grande merch is being criticized for being low-effort and heavily overpriced.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR Ariana Grande has released her own Fortnite merch.. 💀 Ariana Grande has released her own Fortnite merch.. 💀 https://t.co/7ka8MJpdIg

Fans are upset with the Fortnite Ariana Grande merch

The main criticism against Ariana Grande's merch is that the designs are far too simple. Fans are calling it "plain black clothes with a Fortnite skin printed in the middle."

The latest Fortnite Ariana Grande merch includes a tee for $35 and a crewneck for $65. The tee has the Rift Tour Ariana skin printed on the front and the Spacefarer Ariana outfit on the back. The Crewneck has a similar design with the prints reversed. The Rift Tour skin features on the back and the Spacefarer one on the front.

🎃👻Drift-Fortnite Leaks and Concepts🎃👻 @cody85324 Um... So Ariana Grande Has new Fortnite Merch? Kinda overpriced for just a image of her skin on a shirt... Um... So Ariana Grande Has new Fortnite Merch? Kinda overpriced for just a image of her skin on a shirt... https://t.co/oQM3btBts2

Even if players choose to ignore the poor design, they still can't get over the price point. While it's nowhere near the price of Balenciaga merch, fans are ripping the clothing line to shreds on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Fortnite Ariana Grande merch

It seems like fans collectively agree that the Fortnite Ariana Grande merch is underwhelming and overpriced. This disappointment has been voiced by a bunch of community members on Twitter..

🎃Gen🎃 @GenE12922 That Ariana Grande X Fortnite merch is 😬😬 That Ariana Grande X Fortnite merch is 😬😬 https://t.co/w65o4Dxrkl

Raymeme🎃👻 @RaymemeFN I will literally question who ever buys the Fortnite X Ariana Grande Merch I will literally question who ever buys the Fortnite X Ariana Grande Merch

Fans compared Ariana's merch to NFTs in humorous fashion, calling it "dumb and expensive".

Fwezzi 🎃 @xFrezzii fortnite ariana grande merch is like an nft- it looks dumb

- its expensive for what you get

- you can show it off but nobody will care about it fortnite ariana grande merch is like an nft- it looks dumb

- its expensive for what you get

- you can show it off but nobody will care about it

However, given Ariana's fan following, it wouldn't be a surprise that some people are excited about buying her new merchandise.

Mr. Astaroth @PlayDeadGangsta i’d be lying if I said I didn’t cop the entire ariana grande fortnite merch drop i’d be lying if I said I didn’t cop the entire ariana grande fortnite merch drop

inhls @inhlsgrande omw to cop some fortnite x ariana merch 😈❗️ omw to cop some fortnite x ariana merch 😈❗️ https://t.co/W5x94AgJik

Also Read

koko @dakota_mettler_ down so bad just bought the ariana grande x fortnite merch down so bad just bought the ariana grande x fortnite merch

Regardless of whether fans like or dislike the IRL Ariana Grande merch, the skins in-game are something to behold. From Ariana's likeness to the finish on the skin, Epic Games did a stellar job with the design. Loads of fans purchased the original Rift Tour outfit as well as the most recent Spacefarer one. Clearly, Epic Games got the sweeter end of the deal.

Edited by Danyal Arabi