Fortnite artist lines up the perfect Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle pass concept

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been enthralling so far, bringing new changes and additions to the map and storyline. The current season has almost reached its midpoint and players are quite excited for the next half.

This season, we saw the Seven and the IO go head-on with each other during the season finale live event and Fortnite concept artists have come up with some great ideas for Chapter 3 Season 2 and what we could see next season.

Fortnite player has the best concept art for Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle pass and Epic should take notes

While the current season still has a lot in store for loopers, the community is already busy looking ahead and thinking about the next season of Fortnite Chapter 3. A Fortnite artist and player going by the name Ako has come up with some impressive and relatable Battle Pass ideas for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

In one of their recent tweets, the concept artist shared their views on what the upcoming Battle Pass might look like. In their concept art, the artist shows members of the Seven as well as the IO. Take a look at the concept art below.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Would you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass | ConceptWould you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass | ConceptWould you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? #Fortnite https://t.co/8v9Bpmks7L

As can be discerned from the tweet, the Battle Pass concept art looks quite accurate and on point, considering the events of the Season 8 live event and the present storyline. The Seven has already geared up against the unknown threat and the IO won't sit ideal after losing at the hands of the Foundation.

Afton @Afton243 @FNChiefAko My money is this 3 if it's come out @FNChiefAko My money is this 3 if it's come out https://t.co/GhVYsLn6SW

MIC-SPN @mic_spn @FNChiefAko I think two sisters is too much i would replace one and maybe put the otheri n item shop for the season only as a limited time exclusive. @FNChiefAko I think two sisters is too much i would replace one and maybe put the otheri n item shop for the season only as a limited time exclusive.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



-War between The Seven & The Imagined Order



-Vehicle with Turret Potential hints for Chapter 3 - Season 2 by @TaborTimeYT -War between The Seven & The Imagined Order-Vehicle with Turret Potential hints for Chapter 3 - Season 2 by @TaborTimeYT:-War between The Seven & The Imagined Order-Vehicle with Turret https://t.co/DbP6OyxUeT

Many rumors and leaks about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 hint that a war between the Seven and the IO is imminent. The two rivalries between the two parties are as old as the island itself, and it will be interesting to see what happens when these two meet.

