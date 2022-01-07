New Mythic weapon inbound in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, leaked

There are already a good amount of Mythic weapons to choose from in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. But if leaks are to be believed, a new Mythic SMG is on its way and will probably be added with the next major update. This season has been the most promising in terms of new Mythic weapons, and players have been having a great time on the new flipped island.

The current season is approaching the halfway mark and Epic Games has a significant mid-season update planned. Going by the leaks, this update will bring a brand new Mythic SMG as well as some drastic map and lore updates.

Leaks reveal a new Mythic SMG is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite leakers and data miners had earlier hinted that Epic was working on a mysterious Mythic SMG weapon for the next update in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The IO guards have already emerged on the island with their drillers, and previous leaks of HYPEX had talked about a Mythic SMG weapon and its possible location.

As per HYPEX, an actual POI called "Covert Canyon," which is codenamed "Crazy Cave," will be introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and it will be a counterpart of "The Sanctuary."

HYPEX @HYPEX



The Grotto 2? When the IO arrive on the map in Week 6/7 with their drillers they'll have 5 outposts on the map around The Seven and an actual POI called "Covert Canyon" and codenamed "Crazy Cave", it's a counterpart of "The Sanctuary" and probably the Mythic SMG location too.The Grotto 2? When the IO arrive on the map in Week 6/7 with their drillers they'll have 5 outposts on the map around The Seven and an actual POI called "Covert Canyon" and codenamed "Crazy Cave", it's a counterpart of "The Sanctuary" and probably the Mythic SMG location too.The Grotto 2? 👀 https://t.co/8ASwG3K26x

Recently, Fortnite leakers have shared some gameplay and stats about this upcoming Mythic SMG, giving us a clearer idea about the weapon. The Mythic SMG will be called IO-Brute's Stinger SMG and will have an initial magazine size of 30 bullets.

Going by the name, it is possible that any one of the IO guards will be carrying this SMG and will be around any one of the IO drill outposts.

However, we will have to wait for the update to know about its wielder and the exact location. You can take a look at the stats of the weapon below.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?



- "MidSeasonS19"

- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"



(First noticed by Epic is working on a (big?) mid-season update!!There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"(First noticed by @InTheShadeYT !) Epic is working on a (big?) mid-season update!! 🔥There are some strings in the game that indicate there is a "mid-season" update. I assume it includes the weather/tornado updates and the dinosaurs?- "MidSeasonS19"- "AthenaMidSeasonUpdate"(First noticed by @InTheShadeYT!) https://t.co/T4jmMNgQJS

While the damage numbers of the weapon look quite average, the fast reloading speed and fire rate look somewhat promising.

Leaks reveal that the upcoming update will also bring changes to tornadoes and weather mechanics, and many speculate that Epic will even add dinosaurs to the mix.

