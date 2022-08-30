Fortnite artist's ultimate cat skin 'Purrtricia' blows away fans

Concept skins in Fortnite are always exciting to see and are often much better than the official skin designs. Fans also love to recreate popular skins from the battle royale game in their own styles, something that the community absolutely adores.

Epic Games has often considered adding concept designs to the game if they are good enough.

LynxBelsten and Reece_H4 on Twitter had worked together to create a cat skin for the game called Purrtricia. It was loosely inspired by the popular Meowscles skin, and many could say it's the female version of the fan-favorite skin.

Unfortunately, the Purrtricia skin failed to make a mark on the community, so the concept designers came up with an updated version.

Purrtricia 2.0 was recently revealed on Reddit, and the community has fallen in love with the Fortnite concept skin. The designers certainly paid great attention to detail and curated a skin almost ready to be released into the game.

Community hails Fortnite concept skin inspired by Meowscles

Epic frequently comes up with skin surveys that include all the new cosmetic designs created by the artists at the studio. Naturally, players can choose from a wide range of skins available at any point in time.

Unfortunately, many designs in the survey are highly disappointing, and users would instead want something creative and original.

This is exactly why the community ended up hailing the Purrticia 2.0 Fortnite concept skin as soon as they saw it on Reddit. The post instantly went viral, with many loopers describing how much they liked the design and wanted the skin to arrive in the game.

The designers also included additional designs in their concept to make the skin look more appealing. The Purrtricia 2.0 concept comes in a classic design with a white tank top and ripped jeans.

Besides this, she also has two additional styles, one having a red jacket and the other one adding a hat to her look. According to the designers, the extra accessories add personality to the Fortnite concept design.

The community clearly wishes to turn the ultimate cat skin, 'Purrtricia,' into reality. It also matches the normal theme of skins in the BR game.

Additionally, several rumors suggest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will revolve around throwbacks. Naturally, it would be the perfect opportunity to add the Purrtricia skin to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may revolve around throwbacks

The ongoing Chapter 3 Season 3 is finally closing as gamers get ready for another new and exciting season. Predictions have already started coming in concerning the theme of Chapter 3 Season 4.

Many believe another set of Marvel collaborations is inbound as the next season arrives. However, the popular opinion seems to be that the upcoming season will be filled with throwbacks.

HYPEX @HYPEX If next season is full of throwback for BR's 5th anniversary as the leaks suggest, I hope they replace most of the current loot pool with *some* of these for a limited time at least.. It would actually make it one of the most fun seasons IMO If next season is full of throwback for BR's 5th anniversary as the leaks suggest, I hope they replace most of the current loot pool with *some* of these for a limited time at least.. It would actually make it one of the most fun seasons IMO https://t.co/h5W9x3BB0o

Several popular items from previous seasons will possibly return in Chapter 3 Season 4. The throwback season will be dedicated to the BR title's 5th anniversary.

Players can finally expect the Pump, Scar, Tac, and other nostalgic weapons and items to take over the loot pool once the ongoing season ends.

