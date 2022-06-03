Fortnite artwork gives Renegade Raider a punk makeover and everyone loves it

The Renegade Raider is one of the most popular skins in Fortnite and has received several variant concepts from the fan base.

A user shared a concept on Twitter and Reddit of a brand new Renegade Raider variation. Labeled Renegade Rebel, the skin concept has received nothing but positive comments.

It takes the Renegade Raider and makes her a bit edgier. The skin comes with spikes, an alternate style with a mask, and a color scheme that just screams "rebel."

It could be in a style of steampunk or straight-up punk, but whatever it is, Renegabe Rebel is beloved. There are many concepts that don't cut it and this is not one of them.

Fortnite has seen plenty of concepts added to the the battle royale. This could easily become the next if it continues to grow in popularity and reaches the status of having "gone viral."

In both instances of the creator sharing it, users had no problem stating their true feelings. It was an overwhelmingly positive response to what is one of the best Fortnite skin concepts seen in recent memory.

With Renegade Raider being an OG and a rare skin, the re-skins were a bit divisive. Not many fans enjoyed seeing their beloved Raider turned into something else. This one, however, has broken that losing streak.

Many users expressed that they were surprised a re-skin, even if just a concept, of Renegade Raider made them so excited. Some even went as far to say they never thought they'd like a Renegade Raider skin at all.

The reception on Twitter was just as optimistic. One user stated that players would flock to the Item Shop in order to purchase the Renegade Rebel on the first day of its release.

COOLCATBRO79 😎🤡 @RIPCOOLCATBRO79 @ygrek420 If this was a skin I'm pretty sure everyone would be wearing it on day one @ygrek420 If this was a skin I'm pretty sure everyone would be wearing it on day one

There's no shortage of individuals who want this concept skin to be a reality. The creator put in a lot of work to bring Renegade Rebel to life and it has to be an incredible feeling to see the response.

Minus! (Jade, or J) @MinusMod @ygrek420 Ya know i dont like concept skins but like- I would buy this with no hesitation @ygrek420 Ya know i dont like concept skins but like- I would buy this with no hesitation

One of the replies on the Twitter post even went as far as to tag the official Fortnite Twitter account, kindly telling them that they would like to see the Renegade Rebel skin in the battle royale.

Concepts like these are a dime a dozen, but it takes a truly special one for the community to band together and promote such positivity. It is nice to see the reception it has gotten.

Some users then wanted to know exactly how the creator made the Renegade Rebel skin. The creator responded to the question of how it was made with the tools that were used.

Both Blender and GIMP are completely free photo editing and graphics software. That makes this even more impressive, knowing that the skin was not created using some high-end technology.

