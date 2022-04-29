After Renegade Raider and Recon Expert, Fortnite skin Omega to likely lose its "ultra-rare" status

The "Ultra-Rare" Fortnite skins like Skull Trooper, Renegade Raider, and Recon Expert have lost their appeal since Epic Games released the reskins inspired by them. This means that only a few cosmetics are left in the game that are actually rare.

Unfortunately, based on recent leaks, yet another extremely rare skin in the game is getting a redesign. Omega, the Tier 100 skin from Season 4 Battle Pass, will also end up losing its "ultra-rare" status once the Omega Knight skin arrives in the game.

Teased in one of the earlier skin surveys, the Omega Knight is a much-awaited skin. Ever since players first laid their eyes on this cool-looking skin, they have been desperately waiting for it. Naturally, its arrival will make thousands of players happy and thousands sadder.

Why do some players not want the Omega Knight Fortnite skin?

The best part about being an OG is having all the cool and rare skins that newer players will never have. These skins come with bragging rights, intimidation, and thousands of dollars of account value. Unfortunately, Epic Games hasn't been kind to OG players recently.

Battle Pass skins are 'one-time only' offers and aren't supposed to be available to players who didn't purchase the pass. However, the community often ends up protesting against Epic Games bringing popular skins into the Item Shop, forcing the developers to create reskins, some of which end up looking even better than the original.

♥️♠️ Harley ♣️♦️ @FrenchHarley_ @ShrunkEar

Much more original

Much better.



Knight Omega is good, but when you look at it, it's simply a reskin that doesn't bring much. @FortniteGame What we got is :Much more originalMuch better.Knight Omega is good, but when you look at it, it's simply a reskin that doesn't bring much. @ShrunkEar @FortniteGame What we got is :Much more originalMuch better.Knight Omega is good, but when you look at it, it's simply a reskin that doesn't bring much.

The Omega skin has fallen prey to the same marketing tactic, and Fortnite OGs have lost yet another beloved skin. This is not the first time Epic Games is releasing a reskin to appease the community. Several versions of the OG Fortnite Skull Trooper skin, Renegade Raider, and Recon Expert have also arrived, deeply upsetting the owners of the original versions.

When is the Omega Knight skin coming to Fortnite?

It has been months since Epic Games originally teased the Omega Knight skin. Ever since then, fans have been desperate to see the outfit in the Item Shop. Fortunately, that moment isn't far away. The file for the much-awaited skin was added to the game in a recent update.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Omega Knight skin we saw a while ago in the surveys was updated last tuesday, his final id is "Carbide Knight" and we could see him at the end of this season or early next season! The Omega Knight skin we saw a while ago in the surveys was updated last tuesday, his final id is "Carbide Knight" and we could see him at the end of this season or early next season! https://t.co/gwhzdLwPik

Based on leaks by data miners like HYPEX, the skin should show up in the game as early as the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. If not, it will definitely arrive in Chapter 3 Season 3. The Omega Knight skin will most likely be a legendary skin, and players might have to shell out a good amount of V-Bucks for it.

Edited by R. Elahi