Fortnite Bioscanner location: Where to place a Bioscanner in an alien biome in Fortnite Season 7

Ever since the invasion began in Fortnite, the IO and aliens have been in an arms race against each other. As the season has progressed, more and more technologically advanced weapons have been developed on both sides for use in the field.

From the latest Grab-Itron gun that allows players to pick up objects, to the devastating pocket-sized Plasma Cannon that can cut through structures like butter. Due to the amount of technology the aliens have been deploying to the field, Dr. Slone is under the impression that a lot can be learned from their technology.

She feels that understanding the alien technology that's at play can be used against the invaders by studying and repurposing it. While it's not certain that the technology can even be studied, if successful it could help get rid of the invaders once and for all.

Although the task at hand is dangerous, Dr. Slone is looking for volunteers brave enough to enter the alien stronghold at Holly Hatchery and place a Bioscanner at the location. To compensate for the risks involved, a reward of 30,000 experience points will be given to those who manage to complete the task.

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary challenges will go live on August 4, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Place a Bioscanner in an Alien Biome" Fortnite Week 9 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to go to Holly Hatchery and place one Bioscanner in any of the four predetermined locations within the area. Much like the other challenges based in Holly Hatchery, players are going to have a trying time completing this one as well.

An easy way to complete this challenge would be to place the Bioscanners at the predetermined locations at the edge of Holly Hatchery. The outer regions of the area are relatively safer than the center.

In addition to being safe, if players are attacked, they can rotate out of the area and come back later on, if needed, to complete the challenge. However, given that a total of one Bioscanner has to be placed, most players should be able to complete it with ease in a single try.

