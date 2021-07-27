Where to find the new Legendary Plasma Cannon in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite Plasma Cannon, earlier dubbed "Bad News," was believed to be a heavy in-game weapon. However, as leakers soon realized, the new firearm was not of the heavy variant but rather a pistol.

Nonetheless, following the Fortnite 17.21 update, Epic Games has released an official trailer for the weapon. It goes without saying that the pistol is probably one of the most potent situational weapons in-game at the moment.

Plasma Cannon weapon! It does 33 damage to players and 550 damge to all builds and structures within the sphere. It ony has 5 uses, however.





While it's not very effective against players in general, as it does only 33 damage to those caught within the AOE, this pocket-sized gizmo does a whopping 550 damage to structures.

After being charged and shot, an orb of energy is released, cutting through all builds and structures like butter. This is perhaps the most devastating anti-structure weapon in-game, and unlike other overpowered firearms, finding or crafting the Plasma Cannon is relatively easy.

The legendary Fortnite Plasma Cannon: Where to find, how to craft, and more

1) Where to find the Fortnite Plasma Cannon

Following the introduction of the Plasma Cannon after the 17.21 update, loopers can now find the item within IO chests located at their various Satellite bases and their HQ at Corny Complex.

Here are the locations of all satellite bases

Discovery Dish - Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Slurpy Swamp

Defiant Dish - Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Misty Meadow

Readers can watch this video for more information:

2) How to craft the Plasma Cannon

For loopers unable to find a Plasma Cannon, crafting it is also a possibility. However, it will require a bit of luck.

Those who want to craft the weapon will need to find a legendary pistol and an Alien Nanite. By combining both, players will receive the ultimate anti-structure weapon in Fortnite Season 7.

How to craft the Plasma Cannon... Which is still labeled as Bad News for whatever reason...

3) Pros and cons of the Plasma Cannon

While the weapon is mighty and will melt structures, it's utterly useless against other players in most situations. In addition to the low damage dealt to gamers, the weapon only has five charges in total, and those using it will have to be careful as it takes time to charge up and fire.

While the weapon can destroy vast chunks of buildings and structures in one shot, given that the energy orb it projects is slow, users can move out of the way. Despite its drawbacks, the weapon is well worth finding, and while it may not be ideal for every encounter, it is potent and dangerous when used at the right time.

Legendary Plasma Cannon Trailer!





Edited by Ravi Iyer