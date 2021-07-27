Fortnite 17.21 update early patch notes: Alien event timer, Bad News, and Grab-Itron

The Fortnite 17.21 update is due to drop in a couple of hours, and with it, some brand new content for loopers to enjoy. According to leakers, the new update will be mostly limited to weapons as the 17.20 update has already added the bulk of the new content to the game last week.

In addition to the new weapons, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has discovered some information related to an "event" that is supposed to take place in-game; however, the details are ambiguous at best.

Here are some promising early patch notes for the Fortnite 17.21 update.

Fortnite v17.21 is scheduled for release on July 27. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 03:30 AM ET (07:30 UTC). pic.twitter.com/MKAeasjDQL — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 26, 2021

Fortnite 17.21 update early patch notes

1) Alien event timer

According to HYPEX, event files should be added to the game following the Fortnite 17.21 update. However, they will be encrypted, and players will have to wait to get a glimpse of its contents.

17.21 IS CONFIRMED TO BE TONIGHT, WITH DOWNTIME!



Event files *SHOULD* be added with it (but encrypted) 👀 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 26, 2021

In addition to the encrypted files, it would seem that a countdown related to the upcoming event has begun appearing in-game and is due to end 10 days from now. Alongside the countdown event timer, a new abductor has appeared as well in the middle of the map.

⏰ In-Game Countdown | Now Enabled⏰



The Blue Abductor is now starting to show up in games!



This is counting down to Friday, August 6th, at 1 PM Eastern Time.



Thanks @JayKeyFN for the replay file! pic.twitter.com/W2EvEoXGch — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 27, 2021

2) Not all "Bad News" is bad

According to the leakers, the weapon known as "Bad News" will be making its debut in-game following the Fortnite 17.21 update.

While many speculated that "Bad News" would be a heavy weapon of sorts, it would now seem that it's designated as some kind of an explosive weapon that shoots UFO energy blasts.

Players will be able to craft the weapon in-game, using a pistol and alien nanites. In addition to being able to craft it, the weapon can also be found in IO chests.

BadNews Weapon will likely release in tomorrow's update! From what we currently know it is an explosive weapon that shoots UFO energy blasts.



It can be made from a Pistol and Alien Nanites and also likely found in IO Chests etc. https://t.co/KsnjnzrYd2 — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) July 26, 2021

On the flip side of things, according to HYPEX, Fortnite's official Tweet could also be referring to the device being tested at Corny Complex by the IO. According to numerous leakers, the device is some sort of a bomb that will be used later on as the storyline progresses.

A "big boom in a small package" could be referring to this teased in the IO's walls at Corny Complex.. Or the unreleased "Bad News" Pistol that shoots plasma like the UFOs! (thanks to @gameshed_ for reminding me about this image) pic.twitter.com/PywZzhmnzt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 26, 2021

3) Grab-Itron

Although the Grab-Itron was already showcased, players are yet to get their hands on it in-game. Based on numerous leakers, the weapon may finally be getting added in-game following the Fortnite 17.21 update.

Patch V17.21 will be released in 2 hours and 53 minutes! Here's what to expect:



-Potential Event Files [Encrypted]

-"BadNews" Pistol [Possible]

-Grab-Itron [Possible] pic.twitter.com/aHZsesbueo — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 27, 2021

As mentioned in earlier leaks, Grab-Itron will do damage based on the material and size of the object being hurled. It's unclear if these mechanics will come to fruition or change prior to the weapon going live in-game after the Fortnite 17.21 update.

Builds Damage (also multiplied by object's resource type):



- Small Objects: 100

- Medium Objects: 200

- Large Objects: 300 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 10, 2021

