Fortnite season 7 leaks: Beehive grenade, Cowinator stats, and Coral Castle abduction confirmed

While the Fortnite 17.20 update may have been delayed, a couple of leaks have managed to squeeze through the cracks and paint a dark picture of the days to come for a certain POI in-game.

In addition, it would seem that Epic Games had been working on some weird weapons long before the alien theme was even thought about. Sadly though, while the weapon won't be coming to the game, it's always good to know that the developers are top-notch when it comes to creativity.

With that being said, it’s time to levitate onward and check out a few new weapons and POI leaks for Fortnite Season 7.

You can basically fly by double jumping in the low gravity zone in Holly Hatchery! pic.twitter.com/2OcLjao10x — StreakyFly - Fortnite News (@StreakyFly) July 6, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks confirm Coral Castle's abduction

1) Beehive Grenade

Epic Games loves being environmentally friendly, owing to which the idea of a unique grade was in the works but never came to fruition in-game. According to HYPEX, a Beehive grenade was being developed, but the item was eventually scrapped.

The item would have acted like a normal grenade when thrown, and once activated, it would spawn bees for 12 seconds, which would slowly chip away at a player's HP.

In addition to the grenade, a honey consumable was also scrapped. As weird as this item sounds, it would have been rather fun and chaotic to watch in-game. Perhaps in the future, the developers may revisit this idea.

Fun Fact: Epic were planning to make a Beehive Grenade back in 2018-2019 and a Honey Consumable back in 2019-2020 but both were scrapped.. The Beehive Grenade would spawn a bees swarm for 12 seconds and they tick HP every second!



What do y'all think about this? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 10, 2021

2) Cowinator

No one knows why the weapon is called the Cowinator, but it's certainly coming to the game soon. As first shown in the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, the weapon is basically a portable gravity gun, which is capable of lifting objects and hurling them towards enemies.

HYPEX got hold of some stats for the weapon, and while they may not be final, they are rather intriguing. According to the data, the weapon will delay while charging and will need to be recharged after a few uses.

Builds Damage (also multiplied by object's resource type):



- Small Objects: 100

- Medium Objects: 200

- Large Objects: 300 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 10, 2021

In addition to the above-mentioned features, damage output will be based on object size and material composition. In essence, lobbing a car at an opponent will do massive damage; however, as always, the statistics could change to better suit gameplay before the weapon goes live in-game.

3) Coral Castle abduction confirmed

According to Fortnite leaker NearbyLeaks, a huge chunk of Coral Castle will be abducted by the Mothership. Judging by the sheer size of it, it's likely that the POI will be drained of water as well when a chunk of earth is removed.

While fans are hoping for a mini in-game event, much like Mothership's POI, it's yet to be seen if Epic Games will deliver on the playerbase's hopes and dreams. Based on the current information at hand, the "Coral Castle event" should take place either on July 13th or 20th.

im guessing theres gonna be like a mini event and theres still some encrypted stuff :) — johnny_boi 🛸 (@rux_boi) July 10, 2021

