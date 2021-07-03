Fortnite Season 7: When will Coral Castle be destroyed? 

Coral Castle has been in Fortnite for some time now, but sadly it would seem that its days are coming to an end. By the looks of it, the POI will meet the same fate as the Spire did at the start of Fortnite Season 7.

Coral Castle is rumored to be razed to the ground soon, and the question, "When will Coral Castle be destroyed," has become somewhat of a trend. Multiple theories and speculation have cropped up surrounding the topic, and fans are eager to know what will happen next.

While some players feel that Coral Castle is useless and destroying it is the best decision, others just want a new POI in-game. Coral Castle will be destroyed, and according to a few leaks, it's going to happen very soon. As initially suspected, the Mothership will be involved.

Coral Castle in Fortnite: Waiting for the end to come

Ever since the Mothership began moving towards the island, players figured something was about to happen.

Epic Games gave players the chance to revisit a few old POIs within the Mothership itself. While the new POI was not what the players wanted, when coupled together with nostalgia, low gravity and alien weapons, it became fun for everyone.

Nonetheless, from June 23rd onward, the Mothership began moving rapidly and has covered a vast distance in an anti-clockwise manner. Based on recent leaks and flight path projections, the Mothership will be coming to a grinding halt over Coral Castle.

Above coral castle



What a surprise — 🤍Ghost VS Shadow🖤 (@GhostShadowFNBR) July 1, 2021

According to numerous Fortnite leakers, the alien Mothership will come to a halt above Coral castle towards the end of the Fortnite 17.10 phase, which should be on July 6th, 2021.

Given the above facts, one of either two things will happen.

Coral Castle will be beamed into the Mothership Coral Castle will be reduced to rubble

While it's uncertain which one of these two possibilities come true, according to HYPEX, Coral Castle will be taken over by the IO following the event.

Upcoming Map Changes:



- Alien Parasites will takeover: Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods & Holly Hedges.

- Coral Castle will be abducted by the Mothership in chunks which will leave a crater where the IO will have their camp then Kymera will appear there with an exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

If all goes according to plan, players will be able to see these changes implemented in the Fortnite 17.20 update. Irrespective of the outcome, big changes will be coming to the game throughout the season.

