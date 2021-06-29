Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Travis Scott to remain vaulted, unreleased skins, and more Marvel cosmetics may be coming

Fortnite Season 7, week 4, seems to be kicking off with a bang. A short while ago, leakers uncovered the possibility of more cosmetics coming to the Crew pack alongside Loki; as well as a treasure trove of yet-to-be decrypted cosmetics for Fortnite.

While news of new cosmetics is always a reason to celebrate, on the flip side, there is some bad news for Travis Scott fans regarding their chances of getting the Icon Series skin in-game. Having said that, it's time to dive in and look at the new leaks in detail.

the scrapped travis scott skin remade by me

i was working on this in september last year but never finished it, so here it is!

likes + rt's are appreciated#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/510Ll9ODhk — backforce (@backforcee) June 21, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks showcase cosmetics yet to be added, sadly Travis Scott is not among them

1) Travis Scott to remain vaulted

On the first anniversary of Astronomical, fans were expecting the Travis Scott Skin to go live once more in the item shop, however, things didn't quite work out. Apparently, the skin file was added to the game and subsequently removed before the item shop could rotate. The story ended there, and most players forgot about it.

However, based on a recent Fortnite Season 7 leak, according to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, the skin will remain vaulted for a while. It would seem that the skin will not be released in Fortnite Season 7 either.

Alright, once and for all, here is my final response on this topic until we get official news:



I personally believe(!) that Travis Scott will NOT and can NOT be re-released at this time.



If you still want information about the skin, please ask Epic Games or just trust my words. https://t.co/5qQDuo0Lgy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 28, 2021

2) Ava and Shark skin

Teased in the new Crew background, players and leakers alike spotted an unreleased skin. It turns out that the skin is called AVA and was created by a concept artist called Nollobanz.

The concept skin will indeed be coming to the game, most probably via the Crew pack, however, the concept artist stated that the name of the character in-game will most likely be changed at Epic Games' discretion.

thank you hypex! & to everybody who has been asking yes that is ava / she is legit! probably wont be called ava in-game, and looks like she's got skye's hat too🧐🧐🧐 still excited tho!🔥🔥🔥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💚 https://t.co/6aBvHHUaP5 — nollobandz🏔 (@nollobandz) June 28, 2021

Alongside the AVA skin, in the trailer showcasing the Loki reveal, another variant of the Shark skin was also spotted. At the moment, it's not clear if this is a new style for the existing skin or a brand new skin altogether.

#Fortnite



In the trailer of loki we can see another variant of the shark skin.



Spotted by @HYPEX and @gameshed_ pic.twitter.com/vxYJbFH6KP — RS7 Fortnite News 🌊 (@RS7_FN) June 28, 2021

3) Marvel all the way

After Loki's cosmetic bundle got decrypted, leakers found another much larger bundle that's yet to be looked into. According to the information at hand, the bundle is either very large or contains multiple variants of skin.

they droppin the whole marvel universe in game. — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) June 28, 2021

While fans are already suggesting that the encrypted file could contain Marvel skins, apart from the Thanos and Loki collaboration, there doesn't seem to be an indication of more Marvel characters coming to Fortnite, at least for the time being.

