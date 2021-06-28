Loki Fortnite Crew Pack revealed: Official Trailer, How to claim, Pricing & other details

Loki, the God of Mischief, will finally grace Fortnite Island with his presence. Fortnite Season 7 is turning out to be one hell of a ride for loopers as Epic is leaving no stone unturned in luring players to subscribe to the Crew service.

Epic has announced earlier that the Loki skin will only be available to players who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew Service. The skin will be coming to Fortnite next month.

Loki Fortnite Crew Pack revealed: Official Trailer

Leakers are at it again with another promising Loki skin reveal. Epic first teased about the Loki skin on June 25th, 2021. Not long ago, HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, tweeted about how the upcoming Loki skin will be when it launches in the game. Check out his tweet below.

In another one of his tweets, HYPEX also revealed a shiny brand-new trailer for the upcoming Loki skin in Fortnite. Loopers can check out the new Loki skin trailer below.

The trailer shows off the new skin and some classic Loki traits everyone loves.

Loki Fortnite Crew Pack: How to claim, Pricing & other details

As of right now, the only way loopers can get their hands on this Loki Fortnite Crew Pack is by subscribing to the Fortnite Crew Service. The Loki Fortnite Crew Pack will contain the Loki skin as well as his staff, which will be a harvesting tool in-game. Loopers might also get to see an infinity stone in some manner or form, however, Epic has not yet confirmed this.

The Fortnite Crew memberships cost £9.99 (Rs. 1,032.94 or $13.91) per month and can be canceled at any given time.

Players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew membership will receive an exclusive outfit bundle that incorporates accessories as well.

As per Epic:

"The Crew Pack is an exclusive outfit bundle that's yours to keep, and special items are curated for the Pack monthly. Each month's Crew Pack features an exclusive new outfit plus at least one matching accessory like a Glider, Pickaxe, or Emote."

Moreover, Fortnite Crew members will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks each month. Epic might bring the skin to the Item Store later, but there is no telling for sure.

With only a few days left for the June Pack to end, players will soon be able to witness Loki on Fortnite's battlefield.

