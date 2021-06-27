Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: How to get the Brain Freeze back bling for free 

The Brain Freeze Back Bling is now up for grabs. Aliens have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and with it, Epic has also kicked off the brand new Cosmic Summer Celebration event. Starting June 22nd to July 6th, loopers can engage in Community Created Limited Time Modes (LTMs) to unlock summer-themed cosmetic bonuses.

Over the next two weeks, Epic will gradually unlock quests and associated Fortnite LTMs. These new LTMs and quests will launch on June 25th, June 28th and July 1st. One such quest, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will reward players with Brain Freeze Back Bling (Slurpberry).

How to get the Brain Freeze back bling in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Brain Freeze Back Bling is part of the Undercover Summer set (Image via EveryDay FN YouTube)

The Brain Freeze Back Bling is part of the Undercover Summer set in Fortnite Season 7. It reacts or evolves when something happens in the game. The Brain Freeze Back Bling will react to a player inflicting damage, opening chests, or conditions like day or night.

I left the Brain Freeze backbling on while I ate dinner, apparently it melts over the course of the match. #FortNite #MagMafia https://t.co/2pEJFpigSK Original Post by ILikeSpaceSkins pic.twitter.com/ORmJbU4AZP — MAG380 (@OGMAG380) June 22, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Season 7 leak reveal major map changes coming to 4 POIs

To get the Brain Freeze Back Bling reward, loopers will need to jump into Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite Creative. Epic has brought back this fan-favorite LTM for the Cosmic event. Here is the code for entering the Bios Zone Wars - 6221-6630-0608. The Bios Zone Wars LTM is only available in Trios mode.

Now, to receive the Brain Freeze Back Bling, loopers will need to deal 1000 damage to opponents in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio. Once players have dealt enough damage, the Brain Freeze Back Bling will be waiting for them after the match. A reward of 20,000 XP will also be given to players after completing the challenge.

The Brain Freeze Back Bling is a cool addition to Fortnite and matches the Cosmic Summer theme as well. Loopers will also be able to unlock different colors of the Brain Freeze Back Bling in the upcoming days.

Epic will be releasing new quests and LTMs tomorrow i.e., June 28th, so players will be able to collect more rewards by completing those quests as well.

Also read: Fortnite Season 7: The Alien Mothership atop the island is moving and could destroy Coral Castle soon

Edited by Gautham Balaji