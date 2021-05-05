First Travis Scott, now Star Wars: Why is Fortnite holding these skins back?

The first anniversary of the Astronomical event came and went, and yet, fans were left high and dry as the Travis Scott skin was not added back to Fortnite's in-game store. The best guess is that it was too soon to unvault the cosmetic, as only a year had gone by, and most cosmetics are unvaulted after well over a year.

However, it seems as though the developers even forgot to unvault the Star Wars cosmetics to celebrate "May the 4th be with you," which left many fans heartbroken and disappointed.

We still have tonight but I Doubt it — Joshyy (@hydra_ooop) May 4, 2021

EXACTLY. THEIR LOSS. NO ONE IS BUYING THAT SHITTY SKIN. You could argue, oh, how else would they release him, I SAY, NOT ON FUCKING STAR WARS DAY WHEN U HAVE STAR WARS SKINS IN YOUR OWN GAME — Itay Gobalak (@GobalakItay) May 4, 2021

Yep they forgot to add starwars skins in the item shop — Fighter_truth A HERO REBORN. (@FighterTruth13) May 4, 2021

I Did — Rayternie94 (@rayternie94) May 4, 2021

Given the data that was recently revealed during the Epic vs Apple lawsuit, despite Star Wars being right behind Marvel in terms of revenue from collaborations, it was strange not to see cosmetics related to this pop culture phenomenon added to the in-game store to celebrate Star Wars day.

Fortnite's collaborations with Marvel have generated the most revenue by far compared to every other IP collab. Travis Scott and Marshmello place fourth and fifth. pic.twitter.com/XlsaFBH0zC — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 3, 2021

So the real question here is: why is Fortnite holding these skins back? Throughout Season 6, many "OG" cosmetics have been unvaulted, such as the Empress back bling, the Zanny emote, and even the Munitions Expert skin. If the developers are bringing back so many old cosmetics, why not unvault stuff like Travis Scott or Star Wars?

Despite fans having requested the developers to unvault a few cosmetics, it would seem as if those requests will be met with deaf ears. However, it's not about creating artificial demand as many would expect.

Rather, it could be related more closely to the roadmap for Season 6 and beyond, which has already been set in motion.

Why is Fortnite holding these skins back?

While providing a straight answer will prove rather difficult as there are potentially dozens of reasons, two reasons why these skins were held back come to the forefront and provide a logical explanation.

#1 - Conflict of interest

Given that there is already a full-fledged collaboration between DC and Fortnite, adding back Star Wars cosmetics could cause a conflict of interest.

Backing this up is the fact that Fortnite added a lot of Batman cosmetics to the in-game item shop a while ago, which may have clashed with the Star Wars celebration

The man behind the myth 🦇



Grab the Batman Zero Outfit in the Shop now! https://t.co/35n59kiwcx pic.twitter.com/XnM7oyM1Av — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Although fans were upset about not having a Star Wars day celebration, it's probably good to remember that the DC collaboration was teased at the start of Season 6. This means that a roadmap had already been chalked out, and further collaborations would cause a massive conflict of interest and dilute sales between Batman and Star Wars-related cosmetics.

#2 - Too many stars dull the night sky

Despite Travis Scott being a pop-culture sensation, even to Fortnite fans following last year's digital concert, Neymar Jr. is a pretty big deal in the world of soccer. Given that cosmetics related to him were part of the Battle Pass, it's possible that the developers didn't want to unvault iconic skins such as Travis Scott's.

Go crazy in the Neymar Jr Cup! Compete in the Cup for a chance to win a custom-designed soccer boot, inspired by @neymarjr's primal form.



Check in-game for when the tournament is live in your region.



Rules: https://t.co/WOEXHJeXcp pic.twitter.com/OFqjVvspwC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 28, 2021

Perhaps in the future (possibly next year), loopers may get the chance to purchase Star Wars and Astronomical cosmetics. However, for the time being, it would seem as if the item shop will not be getting any surprise updates anytime soon.

The Fortnite community after they don’t see a single Star Wars cosmetic in the early item shop reset pic.twitter.com/xMHKMtGj9Q — Antre (@AntrePart2) May 3, 2021

