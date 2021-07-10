Fortnite season 7 leaks: Update 17.20 delayed, Mothership to reach Coral Castle soon, and the golden bug strikes again

Although Holly Hatchery has become the talking point of week 5 in Fortnite Season 7, it would seem that talk about game bugs are steadily rising and overtaking the new alien POI hype. In addition to these new concerns, according to leakers, Fortnite update 17.20 has been delayed yet again.

While the Cosmic Summer event may have ended in-game, it would seem that Epic employees are still enjoying some much deserved rest. However, with the growing problems, their vacation may have to be cut short.

I don't think we're gonna get an update today because most Epic employees are still on vacation — YoloBlaziken: The CEO Of McDonald (@YoloBlaziken) July 6, 2021

With that being said, it's time to dive into the nitty gritty details and talk about some new information about upcoming updates and bugs that just don't seem to quit.

Fortnite season 7 leaks reveal supposed delays in-game

1) Fortnite update 17.20 delayed, again

According to Fortnite leaker XTigetHyperX, Fortnite update 17.20 will only be releasing in 11 or so days from now, which would date it to July 20th, rather than the expected date of July 13th.

If this is true, it would mean that this coming week, players will be getting another Fortnite 17.10 hotfix and could potentially see items like the Inflate-A-Bull get added to the game.

About the upcoming patches :

Epic will resume their work next week , currently staging servers still on 17.10 , so that means that 17.20 should be in about 11~ days from now



also a reminder that Epic are also working on 17.21 aswell as 17.30 👀 — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) July 9, 2021

2) Coral Castle is going to be around for a while longer

Based on the above information regarding Fortnite update 17.20 being delayed, it would seem that Coral Castle has another two weeks or so before being adbucted or destroyed.

Now according to HYPEX, the Mothership will only come to rest above the location during the 17.20 update, which is a good indication that another in-game event like Holly Hatchery will be taking place at that time. However, it's yet to be seen exactly what will become of Coral Castle.

Managed to get all the mothership patrol stages with the help of @xkem0x, here they are and we are currently at 45%.. Looks like its gonna fully spin around the map by the next 2-3 weeks and its gonna be partially above Coral at 60% which is on 17.20! pic.twitter.com/JidJ3H3XU0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 9, 2021

3) Unexpected golden bugs

It would seem that Epic Games is not having a good time during week five of Fortnite Season 7. Players first began reporting bugs during the Nanite challenge, and almost overnight, a plethora of bugs began to appear in-game.

Update:



It appears the following issues have started occurring:

- Bars being reset to 0 in lobby AND in game

- Creative Mode save devices breaking causes games to not start, save data to not load, and crashing from servers

- General Matchmaking issues https://t.co/BXbxgqwk2L — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 9, 2021

While Epic is addressing a few of the issues, it seems that there are many more which are yet to be addressed. Given that the developers are still on their summer break, players should expect things to return to normal by next week.

Now, while this issue will be addressed, it's rather perplexing as to how the gold bar problem has even carried over from Fortnite Season 6. Given how important gold bars are in-game, Epic Games will have to find a permanent solution to this major inconvenience.

Gold Bar crisis (Image via Trello)

