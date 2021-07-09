Fortnite Season 7 leaks: LeBron James mural decrypted, Holly Hatchery gets its second no-gravity zone

There are some exciting things that are taking place in Fortnite at the moment. A short while ago, a PAK file was decrypted, and much like last time, it had some amazing content within it.

Alongside the file, it would seem that the alien invaders are expanding faster than anticipated. Barely three days ago, the store at Holly Hatchery was taken over by the aliens, and now, another structure has met the same fate.

Here is my updated video showing the #Fortnite POI Holly Hatchery!! Now that the new assets are decrypted, I wanted to show the rest of the changes.#Fortniteleaks @TheCampingRush @HappyPower pic.twitter.com/0smvdDxxgB — Koooooomar (@koooooomar) July 9, 2021

By the looks of it, the alien invasion is picking up pace, and more than likely, other in-game POIs will meet the same fate in the coming days. However, for now, it's time to talk about the most recent Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal some "Magic"

1) Mural on the wall, who's the best NBA player of them all?

It would seem that LeBron James's introduction to Fortnite is going to be something spectacular. While numerous Icon Series skins have been introduced to the game in the past, very few of them have had such hype or anticipation

LeBron's teaser will appear ingame today at the Basketball Court in Believer Beach! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 9, 2021

What began as a random mural being spotted in Chicago has possibly turned into one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite. While the exact details surrounding the mural are unknown, according to the leakers, the file was found inside a folder labeled "Magic."

Although it's rather ambiguous at the moment, hopefully it will make more sense in-game. According to HYPEX, the Mural will appear in-game at the Basketball Court in Believer Beach today (July 8th, 2021).

Here's what the mural looks like:

This is the file that has just been decrypted!



It's in a folder called "Magic" and the image will make more sense once we see it In-Game. pic.twitter.com/EVsP9GTFnG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 9, 2021

2) Holly Hatchery's graivty zone expands

Holly Hatchery gets its second no gravity zone and fans couldn't be happier. As of the moment, this location has become the new hype for Fortnite Season 7. In addition to fairly decent loot, players can find Nanites and enjoy some zero gravity combat as well.

A New Gravity Zone has appeared in Holly Hatchery!



Clip:@Z0m6ieLeakspic.twitter.com/fqqsuS6q1L — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 9, 2021

As predicted by leakers, the alien biomes are expanding, and by the looks of it, the entire area could become an alien POI by the end of the month. Players may also see more alien fauna and flora being added to the location as time progresses.

While Epic Games hasn't revealed why the area is being taken over by the aliens, it could be speculated that they are growing an army within the biomes to further bolster their rank for the invasion.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod