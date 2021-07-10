Fortnite Alien Artifacts week 6 leaked: Where to find all purple alien artifacts

Fortnite alien artifacts for week 6 are only scheduled to go live on July 15th, 2021. However it would seem that leakers have already figured out the exact locations for all the artifacts in advance. In addition to the exact locations, it would seem that much like week 3, the upcoming week 6, will also feature four locations instead of the usual five.

It's not yet confirmed if this will be the case, however, as of now only four artifacts have been located for week 6. It's too soon to tell if a fifth one will be found in due time.

Week 5 and 6 Alien Artifact locations pic.twitter.com/Mb7rnN01Pz — WeLoveFortnite (@WeLove_Fortnite) June 22, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts location - All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Fortnite Alien Artifacts week 6 locations leaked

1) South of Flushed Factory on the island with the ruins

Spooky Ruins (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

Towards the end of Fortnite Season 6, this patch of land south of the Flushed Factory hosted an interesting event alongside an NPC. Now, in the current season, it would seem that loopers have to venture here, this time to find an artifact.

The location is quite offbeat, and players seldom visit it, due to its position on the map. Unless players have a boat, building is probably the fastest way to get to the island. The artifact is located inside the ruins.

2) Inside the structure with the stairs at Base Camp Golf (Southeast of Catty Corner)

Remember to take in the view (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

An easy way to reach this location will be to directly drop from the battle bus. The alien artifact located here is easy enough to find, as it's hidden inside the structure with the staircase. Players simply need to go inside the building and collect it.

3) Inside the small house on the farm at Corny Complex

Don't get lose in the corn fields (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

Given that the IO has a strong presence at Corny Complex, it's only natural that players will find items related to aliens at the location.

According to leakers, an alien artifact can be found inside this tiny building on the farm. To find the structure, players need to head west of the grain silo at this location.

4) Inside the tiny shack next to Lockie's Lighthouse

Look inside the tiny shack for the artifact (Image via KingAlexHD/YouTube)

Players will find a Fortnite alien artifact in the tiny house next to the much larger one at Lockie's Lighthouse. Dropping directly at this location will be the easiest way to reach it, and since the area offers decent loot, players can gear up and move out immediately.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks - LeBron James mural decrypted, Holly Hatchery gets its second no-gravity zone

Disclaimer: The alien artifact locations presented are based on early information, which may be subject to change when Fortnite week 6 goes live. The article will be updated as and when new information becomes available.

Edited by Gautham Balaji