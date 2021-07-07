Fortnite Alien Nanites location: Where to find and deploy Alien Nanites in Season 7 (Week 5 Challenges)

The long-anticipated Fortnite item, known as “Nanites,” finally got added to the game. While the item was speculated to create a low gravity zone, players were surprised when it was realized that it also created something of an alien biome.

It would seem that Sunny has caught wind of this alien technology and now wants to help the aliens settle in further by creating more alien biomes for them, just like the one present at Holly Hatchery.

She is currently enlisting the help of players to carry out her tasks and is rewarding anyone willing to create more alien biomes for her in-game. Players who decide to help her will be tasked with deploying a Nanite, and upon completion, they will be rewarded with a whopping 30,000 experience points.

"Deploy alien Nanities" week 5 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Deploy alien Nanites" week 5 Legendary challenge

To complete the “Deploy alien Nanities” challenge, players must obtain an alien Nanite and deploy it anywhere on the island. Once completed, players will be rewarded with experience points.

However, completing this task is easier said than done. Following the Fortnite 17.10 hotfix, abductors were taken off, which means that access to the Alien Mothership has been restricted as well.

You have a better chance of finding Alien Nanites on the Mothership or Abducters but both of those are currently bugged and don't spawn ingame.. Epic are most likely aware of this and they're working on a fix! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, these were the best places where players could find Nanites in abundance. Given the issue, players will have to resort to looking for Nanites in chests and ground loot.

Since Holly Hatchery is now an alien POI for the most part, there is a higher chance the Nanites will spawn at the location for every game. However, be aware that this area has become a hot drop zone to some extent.

While the task at hand sounds a bit difficult, it shouldn't pose too much of an issue to Fortnite newcomers and veterans alike. However, if the players find the challenge too hard to complete now, they should wait until the abductors are added back in-game, which should be soon. The challenge is currently live.

