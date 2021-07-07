Where to get Slone's order from a Payphone in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Legendary challenge)

Judging by recent events, it's safe to assume that the Fortnite Season 7 alien invasion is intensifying. Holly Hatchery has now been somewhat converted into an alien biome, which features low gravity and alien fauna. And it's only a matter of time before the rest of the island meets the same fate.

#Fortnite Map Update 6/7/21 🗺📍



• The First update to Holly Hatchery is here! The Aliens have created a unique bio-cube around the Garden centre to mimic their own environment as they grow their alien life! This will expand over the rest over Holly Hatchery over the week! pic.twitter.com/R5937It4tz — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 6, 2021

By the looks of it, in the wake of the first ground assault by the aliens, Dr. Slone has another job for loopers this week. It's unclear what exactly she wants players to do, but she's willing to reward 15,000 experience points to anyone who answers her call on the payphone.

Given the circumstances, she is probably scheming up some elaborate plans, which will include players counter-infiltrating the aliens on the island. But given how in tow she is with Lex Luther, players should be a bit wary.

"Get Slone's order from a Payphone" week 5 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 challenges leaked - Full list of all Legendary & Epic challenges

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Get Slone's order from a Payphone" week 5 Legendary challenge

To complete the "Get Slone's order from a Payphone" challenge, players must find and interact with one of the many payphones located on the island. Once players start the challenge, they will likely receive an additional order from Dr. Slone.

There are a total of 15 locations from which players can initiate this challenge. Here are their locations:

Holly Hatchery

Believer Beach

Pleasant Park

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Northeast of Dinky Dish

South of Steamy Spaceship

South of Steel Farm

Retail Row

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Yellow Steel Bridge

Misty Meadows

Southeast of Hydro 16

Slurpy Swamp

Here is a visual reference for the same:

Here is Every single Payphone and Work benches in #Fortnite Season 7 pic.twitter.com/YdNrgJy7kt — Fortnite Calendar™ (@FNBRcalendar) June 10, 2021

The Fortnite Season 7 week 5 Legendary challenges will go live on July 7th, 2021, at 10 AM ET. Players have a few more hours to wrap up the challenges from last week before they disappear. Good luck, loopers.

Watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks - Holly Hatchery, Alien sighting, Gravity Gun, and more

Note: Fortnite Season 7, week 5 Legendary challenges may be subject to change. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

Edited by Shaheen Banu