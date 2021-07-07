Where to get Slone's order from a Payphone in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Legendary challenge)

Judging by recent events, it's safe to assume that the Fortnite Season 7 alien invasion is intensifying. Holly Hatchery has now been somewhat converted into an alien biome, which features low gravity and alien fauna. And it's only a matter of time before the rest of the island meets the same fate.
By the looks of it, in the wake of the first ground assault by the aliens, Dr. Slone has another job for loopers this week. It's unclear what exactly she wants players to do, but she's willing to reward 15,000 experience points to anyone who answers her call on the payphone.
Given the circumstances, she is probably scheming up some elaborate plans, which will include players counter-infiltrating the aliens on the island. But given how in tow she is with Lex Luther, players should be a bit wary.
Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Get Slone's order from a Payphone" week 5 Legendary challenge
To complete the "Get Slone's order from a Payphone" challenge, players must find and interact with one of the many payphones located on the island. Once players start the challenge, they will likely receive an additional order from Dr. Slone.
There are a total of 15 locations from which players can initiate this challenge. Here are their locations:
- Holly Hatchery
- Believer Beach
- Pleasant Park
- Blue Steel Bridge
- Mowdown
- Northeast of Dinky Dish
- South of Steamy Spaceship
- South of Steel Farm
- Retail Row
- Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck
- Catty Corner
- Yellow Steel Bridge
- Misty Meadows
- Southeast of Hydro 16
- Slurpy Swamp
Here is a visual reference for the same:
The Fortnite Season 7 week 5 Legendary challenges will go live on July 7th, 2021, at 10 AM ET. Players have a few more hours to wrap up the challenges from last week before they disappear. Good luck, loopers.
Note: Fortnite Season 7, week 5 Legendary challenges may be subject to change. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.