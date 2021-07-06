Fortnite update v17.10.2 patch notes (July 6th): Holly Hatchery goes live, alien Nanites location, and low gravity zone activated

A while back, Fortnite data miners decrypted a 'pak' file and to their surprise, it contained a treasure trove of information related to Holly Hatchery. The file held different meshes and assets related to the POI and showcased details as to what players can expect from the changes.

After much confusion about when the changes will reflect in-game, it seems Holly Hedges has finally made the transition to Holly Hatchery. Suffice to say, the POI looks absolutely stunning.

While the entire area hasn't been changed to better suit the preferences of the alien invaders, it seems the main building has undergone some drastic changes. However, those pale in comparison to the larger picture that's at play in Holly Hedges.

Without further ado, it's time to check out the first official alien POI on the island of Fortnite Season 7, which has a low gravity zone.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal the most beautiful POI in-game

1) Holly Hatchery looks beautiful

Once a boring POI, now the star of Fortnite Season 7; Holly Hatchery is live and looks amazing, to say the least. The purple alien POI now stands out among all other locations in Fortnite.

#Fortnite Map Update 6/7/21 🗺📍



• The First update to Holly Hatchery is here! The Aliens have created a unique bio-cube around the Garden centre to mimic their own environment as they grow their alien life! This will expand over the rest over Holly Hatchery over the week! pic.twitter.com/R5937It4tz — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 6, 2021

Judging by the looks of it, owing to the dynamic look and feel of this location, the spot will become and remain a hot zone indefinitely until another such location has been alienated.

2) Low gravity

In addition to the alien retrofitting, it seems one of the buildings is now encased in a low gravity biome. However, there's more to it. According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the zone of influence will expand as the alien invasion intensifies.

Once players get inside the low gravity zone, the laws of physics cease to exist. Jump height is multiplied, fall damage is negated, and players can almost sort of float while inside the low gravity zone.

Xenoforming of Holly Hedges has begun.



Enter the Alien-infested zone and experience the ability to dash in the air!



This box will spread throughout the season, infecting more of Holly Hedges. pic.twitter.com/uz4olIu2Bz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 6, 2021

3) Alien Nanites

The highly rumored alien Nanites have finally been added to the game. According to HYPEX, players can find them on the Mothership and Abductor UFOs. Nanites can be used to upgrade weapons, turning them into powerful variants of IO and alien weapons.

However, based on the information provided, it seems the Nanites are currently experiencing issues related to spawning. Until this bug is fixed, players may find it difficult to obtain them in-game.

You have a better chance of finding Alien Nanites on the Mothership or Abducters but both of those are currently bugged and don't spawn ingame.. Epic are most likely aware of this and they're working on a fix! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

