How to experience low-gravity with Alien Nanities or on the Mothership in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic challenge)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is well underway, flying into its fourth week today. With that comes new alien artifacts, new challenges and more, as with each week of a season.

This season, there is a new battle pass mechanic that allows players to buy items in random order. Once they've bought a few items or reached a certain level, the next page opens and all of those items are available, so completing challenges is a great way to buy the best items from this season's battle pass. One of this week's challenges is to experience low gravity. Here's how to do that.

Low gravity in Fortnite

The challenge of experiencing low gravity this week simply requires a little bit of patience. Fortnite players can land on or around the flying saucers that are in the air in Fortnite. There are a few stationed on the island and they can be seen on the map and from anywhere around them on the island. There is one at Believer Beach, Steamy Stacks and Misty Meadows.

UFOs. Image via Sportskeeda

Players can land on the ships and then dive down towards POIs adjacent to them. Make sure to land in one of the beams that is shooting out from the ship. There are several, so just make sure to get in one. The skin will start glowing a bit and that is how to tell if a player is considered in the beam or not. They don't have to get exactly right under it to be abducted.

Favorite blast from the past inside the Mothership? pic.twitter.com/sbE5piE88j — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 26, 2021

The next part is just to wait a few seconds, approximately 5 or so, and players will be abducted. They will then be transported onto the mothership and the minigame will start shortly. Once it begins, the low gravity effect takes place and the challenge is complete. While it is difficult to win the minigame and make it back off the mothership, that's not required to complete the challenge.

Mothership minigame. Image via Sportskeeda

the people who zap you as soon as you get into the mothership are the worst kinda people!😤#Fortnite — lucymxy 🌸 (@lucymxy_gaming) July 1, 2021

These challenges go live at 10 a.m. EST, so the countdown is underway. Players should get ready to start completing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7's fourth week of challenges.

