How to abduct an opponent with a Saucer tractor beam in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 4 Epic challenge)

Every week in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 sees new challenges arrive in the game. There are weekly alien artifacts to be found, weekly challenges to be completed and more with each passing week of a season. In Season 7, there is a new battle pass that allows players to buy items in random order, so there is a good incentive to complete as many challenges as quickly as possible.

This week, one of the challenges players have been tasked with is abducting an opponent with a tractor beam. This fits right in with the alien theme of Fortnite Season 7. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite abductions

These flying saucers can be found at a few locations in Fortnite. They can also be acquired by stealing one from the trespasser at the purple POIs. Purple POIs include Dirty Docks, Retail Row and Slurpy Swamp. Here are the rest of the locations on the island.

Tractor beam locations. Image via YouTube

Dirty Docks, Corny Complex and Steamy Stacks are the POIs where players can get the flying saucers, so these are good places to drop. Once players land there, they can find the flying saucer and should immediately get in. If there are no players around, fly around to find one.

Once an enemy is found, get almost directly above them and the game will prompt players to press the appropriate button to abduct them. It should look like this when players are carrying around an abducted opponent.

Abducting players in Fortnite. Image via YouTube

Keep in mind that players can still shoot the flying saucer, but they can also be eliminated from fall damage if they are dropped from high enough. Once a player is picked up for a few seconds, the challenge will be completed and players will earn their XP and battle stars. Those can be used to purchase items from the battle pass, including Rick Sanchez, Kymera, Superman (eventually) and more.

2. Week 4 epic quests



Hunt an infected animal (0/1)

Travel in a Saucer (0/1000)

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam (0/1) — FortniteQuests (@quests_fortnite) June 28, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has entered its fourth week and the challenges go live at 10 a.m. EST, so get ready to complete these challenges.

