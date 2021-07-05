Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 challenges leaked: Full list of all Legendary & Epic challenges

With the Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenge coming to an end, loopers will once more have to rely on weekly challenges to level up fast and unlock cosmetics from the Battle Pass.

The new set of weekly Epic and Legendary challenges is just around the corner. With the Fortnite 17.20 update scheduled to drop on July 6th, players will more than likely have a few new items to use during gameplay, such as Alien Nanites and Gravity Guns.

a Closer look of Alien Nanites In-Game! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/3MwY9hkt8T — Mech - Fortnite Leaks & News (@Mech_FN) July 2, 2021

While there's no guarantee that the update will be major, what is sure are the upcoming challenges and the amazing amount of experience points that players can earn.

Upon completing all of Fortnite's Week 5 Epic and Legendary challenges, they will receive 210,000 and 180,000 experience points, respectively. The Legendary and Epic challenges are scheduled to go live on July 7th at 10 AM ET and July 8th at 10 AM ET, respectively.

With all of the basic information out of the way, it's time to look at the list of challenges for Fortnite Season 7 Week 5.

Complete list of all leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary and Epic challenges

Legendary challenges

Get Slone's orders from a Payphone - 0/1 (15,000 XP)

Interact with a CB Radio - 0/1 (45,000 XP)

Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery - 0/2 (30,00 XP)

Deploy Alien Nanites - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Dance near Zyg and Choppy - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Get infected by an alien parasite and talk to Sunny - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary challenges (Image via ShotgunDr/Twitter)

Epic challenges

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex - 0/3 (30,000 XP)

Damage IO Guards - 0/250 (30,000 XP)

Eliminate Trespassers - 0/2 (30,000 XP)

Deal damage with IO or alien weapons - 0/500 (30,000 XP)

Loot supply drops - 0/2 (30,000 XP)

Damage a Saucer with a pilot inside - 0/800 (30,000 XP)

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex - 0/1 (30,000 XP)

Leaked Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Epic challenges (Image via ThePlatiumAgent/Twitter)

Disclaimer: The information presented in the article is based on early leaks and may be subject to change when the challenges go live. This article will be updated as and when new information becomes available.

