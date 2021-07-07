Where to interact with a CB Radio in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 5 Legendary challenge)

Following the Fortnite 17.10 hotfix, Mari is back on air and may soon provide more news about the aliens, and Sunny is beyond delighted with this information. However, to tune in and listen, she will need to interact with a CB radio to get the ball rolling.

Here's where loopers can benefit, as Sunny is offering a reward to anyone helping her get a CB radio operational, so she can tune in and hear the latest update. With this in mind, she is tasking players with tracking down and tuning in to a CB radio located on the island.

Although Sunny may be scheming up a plan to help the aliens succeed in their invasion, she's also offering a whopping reward of 45,000 experience points for helping her out. Despite her intentions being unknown, gamers should help her as the reward is well worth the risk.

The "Interact with a CB Radio" Week 5 Legendary challenge (Image via ShotgunDrTwitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Interact with a CB Radio" Week 5 Legendary challenge

To complete this challenge, players have to find a working CB radio and interact with it. While this is just speculation at the moment, they may be able to hear a voice on the other side of the radio once it's activated.

CB Radios can be located all over the island of Fortnite. However, it would seem that Retail Row has a few of them in close vicinity to each other.

Players shouldn't have a difficult time managing to find one and interacting with it for the reward. Here is a map showing their exact locations:

Location of all CB Radios in Retail Row (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary challenges will go live on July 7th, at 10 AM ET. Players can complete any challenge remaining from last week as there is still time before the Week 5 ones go live.

Good luck, loopers.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: The Fortnite Season 7, Week 5 Legendary challenges may be subject to change. This article will be updated as and when new information has been made available.

