Everything new in the Fortnite 17.21 update: Map changes, new legendary weapon, and more

The Fortnite 17.21 update finally came through, alongside some juicy information about events to come. As predicted by leakers before the update, "Bad News" has been added to the game, and the weapon looks stunning and is downright terrifying.

In addition to a new weapon, the Mothership will be doing some severe landscaping work soon, which will lead to several POIs being abducted and changed into "Floating Islands." Here are some new changes coming to the game following the Fortnite 17.21 update.

Seen as there is not a lot happening here is the countdown video pic.twitter.com/XbtyiLT3Lm — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) July 27, 2021

Fortnite 17.21 update hints at major landscaping projects on the island

1) Map changes

While no map changes have occurred following the Fortnite 17.21 update, leakers have found files pertaining to the Mothership destroying three POIs on the island and turning them into zero gravity zones.

Although there is no given time for these events to occur, they will more than likely happen sometime before or after the event that's due to take place on August 6th.

The following Locations will be abducted sometime in the future!



By the looks of a couple files, they will turn into Zero Gravity zones and become "Floating Islands"!



- Coral Castle

- Corny Complex

- Slurpy Swamps#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 27, 2021

This is what the floating chunks of the POIs will look like:

This is how Slurpy Swamp's Floating Chunk will look!



Via:@EndymionFN

pic.twitter.com/QvspaMdX3C — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 27, 2021

In addition to the Mothership damaging these POIs, the underground IO base at Corny Complex will more than likely be damaged as well. If this is indeed the case, then Dr. Slone and the IO will relocate to another POI on the island.

Things aren't looking good for the IO, as their base under Corny Complex is bound to be damaged by the Mothership!



Image:@iFireMonkeypic.twitter.com/cLOinfNaLX — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 27, 2021

2) Plasma Cannon (Legendary weapon)

The weapon, known as "Bad News," has finally been revealed and has been dubbed the "Plasma Cannon." The gun will shoot a slow-moving ball of energy that will zap nearby objects and destroy any buildings in its path.

Given its stats, the weapon is, by all means, an anti-building weapon and will be all but useless against other players in combat, given its low damage value of 33.

Legendary Plasma Cannon Trailer!



It's not in Competitive but the Inflate-A-Bull is back in Competitive! pic.twitter.com/qoex5lx8f3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

3) Henchmen bundle and charms

After much anticipation and waiting, the Henchman bundle could finally be ready for release following the Fortnite 17.21 update. However, loopers will probably still have to wait a while before the item appears in the in-game Item Shop.

The Henchmen bundle got updated again and could now be ready for release!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/laM4OGFzy4 — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) July 27, 2021

In addition to the Henchman bundle, charms have been added to the game files. After being showcased during the teasers for Season 7, this is the first time loopers have seen some confirmation of the item coming to Fortnite. However, aside from the leak, there is āṣno official information from Epic yet.

Charms Got Added To The Files! pic.twitter.com/6Mg6566m90 — Kit - Fortnite Leaks And News (@KitLeakz) July 27, 2021

4) New IO base

Given that the IO Base at Corny Complex will be destroyed, a leak discovered during the Fortnite 17.21 update suggests that a new IO base will appear in the ruins of Coral Castle. This had earlier been predicted by HYPEX as well via a leak at the end of June.

After Coral Castle is abducted, a new IO base will appear in it's place and have underground access to a wider IO Facility! — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) July 27, 2021

Also read: Fortnite 17.21 update early patch notes - Alien event timer, Bad News, and Grab-Itron

Edited by Ravi Iyer