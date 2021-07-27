Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes: Low-gravity zones, Blue Alien Abductor, Rail Gun nerf, and more

With matching disabled and downtime due to begin soon, Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes have begun leaking through the cracks. The patch notes include some major possible changes and meta shifts in-game.
According to leakers, the center of the island will be getting some much-deserved attention from developers, and an event is due to take place in-game soon. With that being said, it's time to kill the suspense and drop some information on the Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes.
Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes feature some huge changes coming to the game
1) Blue Alien Abductor
A new kind of abductor was added in-game before downtime occurred. On top of this alien vessel being fondly dubbed by many as the "Blue Alien Abductor," a countdown time is visible, and it will be on August 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET.
For the time being, it's still unclear what this countdown timer is for. However, several leakers think that it may be related to the rumored Ariana Grande live event in-game.
In addition to the countdown timer, there are several inactive portals as well located on the edges of the blue abductor. Leakers are skeptical if these will be activated in-game today or on the event date.
2) Low-gravity zones
According to Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes, the blue abductor nestled above the Aftermath may turn the location into a low gravity zone. Although this is sheer speculation at the moment, given that the POI has been barebones since the start of the season, turning it into a low gravity POI makes a lot of sense.
3) Railgun Nerf (Possible bug)
According to Fortnite content creator Elliott Watkins, better known as Muselk, Fortnite has nerfed railguns in-game.
While leakers cannot confirm the same, according to Muselk, the rail guns are not functioning as they were at the start of the season. Rather than the laser beam going through walls and hitting the target, the beam now breaks a single wall.
In addition to the railgun nerf, after the alien event timer was activated in-game, a few items in-game like the inflate-a-bull stopped working as well. Hopefully, Epic Games will address these issues and drop a consolidated list of fixes alongside the Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes
