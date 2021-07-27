Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes: Low-gravity zones, Blue Alien Abductor, Rail Gun nerf, and more

With matching disabled and downtime due to begin soon, Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes have begun leaking through the cracks. The patch notes include some major possible changes and meta shifts in-game.

According to leakers, the center of the island will be getting some much-deserved attention from developers, and an event is due to take place in-game soon. With that being said, it's time to kill the suspense and drop some information on the Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes.

We're beginning to disable services in preparation for the v17.21 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/hTJCu1VY78 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 27, 2021

Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes feature some huge changes coming to the game

1) Blue Alien Abductor

A new kind of abductor was added in-game before downtime occurred. On top of this alien vessel being fondly dubbed by many as the "Blue Alien Abductor," a countdown time is visible, and it will be on August 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A New Abductor has appeared at the center of the island for some!



On the Abductor it shows a 10 day countdown timer for an upcoming event, (via @JayKeyFN) pic.twitter.com/iDQ7zkc66m — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) July 27, 2021

For the time being, it's still unclear what this countdown timer is for. However, several leakers think that it may be related to the rumored Ariana Grande live event in-game.

Now i don't want to get peoples hopes up but the countdown is until August the 6th and Ariana Grande day is actually August 6th 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/A3uvaJwfmc — Venom | Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) July 27, 2021

In addition to the countdown timer, there are several inactive portals as well located on the edges of the blue abductor. Leakers are skeptical if these will be activated in-game today or on the event date.

It's also worth noting that the new Special Blue Abductor has several portals around the edges that are not active in-game yet.



It's uncertain where these will take you to and the addition of them could be added in today's update! pic.twitter.com/Jtii5sCVcR — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) July 27, 2021

2) Low-gravity zones

According to Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes, the blue abductor nestled above the Aftermath may turn the location into a low gravity zone. Although this is sheer speculation at the moment, given that the POI has been barebones since the start of the season, turning it into a low gravity POI makes a lot of sense.

In the beginning of Season 7, @HYPEX mentioned that The Aftermath would turn into a low gravity zone! Since we know the Blue Abductor will create "Rift Zones", this is probably it! — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) July 27, 2021

3) Railgun Nerf (Possible bug)

According to Fortnite content creator Elliott Watkins, better known as Muselk, Fortnite has nerfed railguns in-game.

While leakers cannot confirm the same, according to Muselk, the rail guns are not functioning as they were at the start of the season. Rather than the laser beam going through walls and hitting the target, the beam now breaks a single wall.

Epic has nerfed railguns.

They now only break a single wall. Dont hit anything behind it.

Basically a heavy sniper without the damage.@FortniteGame — Muselk (@muselk) July 27, 2021

In addition to the railgun nerf, after the alien event timer was activated in-game, a few items in-game like the inflate-a-bull stopped working as well. Hopefully, Epic Games will address these issues and drop a consolidated list of fixes alongside the Fortnite v17.21 Patch Notes

Fortnite is completely broken after the countdown was activated.

- Cows no longer work (you sit frozen)

- Railguns dont go through walls

- Railguns SOMETIMES go through walls.

THATS WHAT I'VE FOUND IN THE LAST 3 MINUTES. — Muselk (@muselk) July 27, 2021

